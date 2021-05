On Saturday night at Gillette Stadium, the New England Revolution defeated the reigning MLS Cup winners Columbus Crew 1-0. With the win, the Revolution move to 3-1-2 on the 2021 MLS season and their 11 points have them in first place in the Eastern Conference, three points ahead of second place. New England has finished an eight-day slate that saw them play three games. In that stretch, they were able to take 4 out of 9 possible points. In addition, the Revs are 3-0-0 in three home matches to start the 2021 season.