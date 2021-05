As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 NHL Draft is set to be one of the more distinctive drafts in recent history. Because of the pandemic, hockey across the world was significantly altered with a number of prospects eligible for this year's draft not getting the chance to play a full season of hockey. As a result, it forced some prospects to find other leagues to play in to keep sharp ahead of the draft. Unfortunately for some prospects, they could not find enough suitable ice-time to enhance their draft status ahead of the two-day event on July 23 and 24.