“A Cowgirl’s Song” begins filming in Chickasha

By Jessica Lane
Express-Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile The Imaginaries released their music video for “Hometown Christmas” just a few months ago, Maggie McClure and Shane Henry are once again working on the screen and behind the scenes. The pair will be lending their creative talents in an upcoming feature film “A Cowgirl Song,” which is being...

