Eight small and medium-sized Canadian companies will receive funding for projects that will support a resilient economy and help finish the fight against COVID-19 OTTAWA, ON, May 26, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to protecting the health and safety of all Canadians while ensuring economic resilience and contributing to the international response to COVID-19. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the government has been working closely with industry to ensure Canada is at the forefront of the global fight against COVID-19.