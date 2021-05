Majority of global IT decision makers say cybersecurity is extremely or more important now than it was pre-pandemic, according to Cisco. When the pandemic drove workers home last year, organizations had to rethink all facets of cybersecurity -- their approaches, solutions, and policies -- so as not to disrupt operations, according to Cisco, which surveyed 3,000-plus global IT decision makers across 30 industries for its "Future of Secure Remote Work" report. Correspondingly, the number of cyberthreats or alerts jumped 25% or more, according to 61% of respondents.