New Apartments Opening in The Woodlands
THE WOODLANDS – (Realty News Report)– Howard Hughes Corp. is opening its new Creekside Park The Grove multifamily community in The Woodlands. The Creekside Park The Grove is a 360-unit community comprised of six, four-story buildings with elevators. Featuring an urban design with Craftsman-style architecture, the one, two- and three-bedroom residences range from approximately 680 to 1,490 square feet.Ground-level apartments include private, fenced yards.realtynewsreport.com