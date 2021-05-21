New Apartments Opening in The Woodlands

Data on home sales in The Woodlands area from April shows that the highest number of homes sold were in the $200,000-$399,999 price range in the 77386 ZIP code. A total of 63 homes sold in that price range in 77386, and the next highest number of houses sold was in the 77389 ZIP code in the same price range. The 77382 ZIP code saw more sales in higher price brackets than other ZIP codes. It saw 10 sales in the range from $1 million to $1.2 million, and seven sales higher than $1.6 million. A total of more than 50 houses priced over $1 million sold in April throughout The Woodlands area, including 17 priced over $1.6 million.