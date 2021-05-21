New Apartments Opening in The Woodlands

newsbreak-logo
The Woodlands, TX

By Realty News Report
 4 days ago

THE WOODLANDS – (Realty News Report)– Howard Hughes Corp. is opening its new Creekside Park The Grove multifamily community in The Woodlands. The Creekside Park The Grove is a 360-unit community comprised of six, four-story buildings with elevators. Featuring an urban design with Craftsman-style architecture, the one, two- and three-bedroom residences range from approximately 680 to 1,490 square feet.Ground-level apartments include private, fenced yards.

