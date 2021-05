Scottish politicians and transparency activists are renewing calls to review financial dealings and purchases surrounding former President Donald Trump's golf courses. Trump's cash-only purchases of his Aberdeenshire and Turnberry golf courses in Scotland are once again at the center of potential legal action. Avaaz, a global human rights group based in the United States, filed a petition in Scotland's highest civil court that seeks judicial review of Parliament's decision not to pursue an "unexplained wealth order" on the Trump Organization. In February, Scottish lawmakers voted 89-32 against a motion to investigate the source of money Trump used to buy the Aberdeenshire and Turnberry courses in 2006 and 2014, respectively.