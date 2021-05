Spencer, Iowa — A Rock Valley man was taken into custody by Spencer Police on Saturday (May 8th) following a traffic stop. According to Spencer Police Chief Mark Warburton, during the traffic stop, 51-year-old Stephen Bryant of Rock Valley was served with an arrest warrant for a parole violation. During the encounter, a Spencer Police K-9 was deployed and allegedly alerted to the odor of narcotics emanating from Bryant’s vehicle. Warburton says a subsequent search of the vehicle was performed, in which a firearm and multiple controlled substances were allegedly recovered. The Chief says further investigation revealed that the firearm was stolen from Fort Dodge.