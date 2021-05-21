GlobeX Data to Be Featured on “New to the Street” on NEWSMAX TV, Sunday May 23 2021 at 10:00AM EST

CNBC Spotlights the 50 Companies on the Path to Becoming the Next Generation of Leading Public Companies. ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., May 25, 2021−CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, today announced the ninth annual CNBC Disruptor 50, a ranked list of fast-growing, innovative private startups on the path to becoming the next generation of great public companies. A record-breaking 1,565 companies representing a wide range of industries submitted a nomination this year –all vying for a coveted spot on the CNBC Disruptor 50 list. The 50 companies on the 2021 list have a combined valuation of more than $388 billion. At least 36 of them are "unicorns," with valuations above $1 billion.