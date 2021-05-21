GlobeX Data to Be Featured on “New to the Street” on NEWSMAX TV, Sunday May 23 2021 at 10:00AM EST
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2021 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT) ("GlobeX" or the "Company"), the leader in Swiss hosted secure communications and secure data management, is pleased to announce that, as part of its US national roll-out of its Sekur privacy and security communications platform, the Company will be featured on Newsmax TV on the New to the Street segment of Newsmax TV on Sunday May 23 2021 at 10:00 AM Eastern Standard Time.www.accesswire.com