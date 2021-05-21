newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mankato, MN

Mankato man accused of sexual assaulting child

By The Free Press
Posted by 
The Free Press
The Free Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uNG5o_0a7N9f4p00

MANKATO — A Mankato man is accused of sexually assaulting a young girl he knows.

Charles Edward Fanning Jr., 45, was charged with felony counts of criminal sexual conduct Friday in Blue Earth County District Court.

A 7-year-old girl recently told authorities Fanning touched her three times. The abuse occurred between 2019 and 2020, according to a court complaint.

The Free Press

The Free Press

Mankato, MN
1K+
Followers
302
Post
294K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Free Press

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mankato, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Mankato, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fanning#Crime#Criminal Sexual Conduct#Criminal Court#County Court#Felony Counts#Authorities#Earth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Minnesota StateMarietta Daily Journal

Judge rules trial for former Minnesota police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright can proceed

A Minnesota judge ruled Monday that a trial for Kimberly Potter, the former police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in April, can proceed. Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu said Monday there was probable cause for Potter’s second-degree manslaughter charge to continue and set a tentative start date for the trial in December.
Mankato, MNSouthern Minnesota News

Charges: Intoxicated burglars stole beer, other items from Mankato home

Three men were consuming alcohol when they burglarized a Mankato home over the weekend according to charges filed in Blue Earth County Court Monday. Isak Mahamed Abader, 19, Hassan Saleh Hassen, 19, and Ayub O Haji Abdullahi, 20, all of Mankato, are accused of breaking into a home on the 300 block of N 6th St Saturday morning just before 4 a.m.
Mapleton, MNPosted by
The Free Press

Wanted man allegedly fled from police

MAPLETON — A Mapleton man reportedly fled from an attempted arrest for violating a restraining order and drove to the residence of the person who is supposed to be protected by the order. Jesse John Walters, 32, was wanted by the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office on a suspected violation...
Mankato, MNthelandonline.com

Woman charged in hotel assault

MANKATO — A woman is accused of assaulting and threatening another resident of a Mankato hotel. Keshia Lynette Christmas, 32, of Mankato, was charged with felony threats, felony burglary and misdemeanor assault Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court. Christmas forced her way into another room at the Riverside Suites...
Mankato, MNthelandonline.com

Charges: Mankato hospital patient with drugs assaulted nurse

MANKATO — A patient at the Mankato hospital emergency room allegedly bit a nurse after he was caught with a crack pipe. Eric Dexter Propes, 58, who does not have a permanent address, was charged with felony assault on a hospital worker and gross misdemeanor drug possession Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Blue Earth County, MNknuj.net

Blue Earth County Deputies Hit By Taser While Responding To Crossbow Threat

Two Blue Earth County Sheriff’s deputies were allegedly hit by a Taser as they struggled to arrest a Mankato man who had threatened a family member with a crossbow. 26-year-old Samuel Richard Deegan, was identified as the man deputies arrested after the incident. A family member told police Deegan had had days to vacate a camper but was refusing to pack. When the family member confronted Deegan, he said: “If you want to get physical, I’ll shoot you with my crossbow.” According to a criminal complaint, police were called to a home in Rapidan for a domestic assault report when Deegan approached one of the deputies with a crossbow. Deegan put the bow down when ordered, but was tased when he ran towards a group of bystanders. Deegan allegedly grabbed hold of one of a taser and activated it, sending a charge up one deputy’s arm to his neck. The other deputy was tased in the hand. He’s been charged in Blue Earth County Court with felony counts of second-degree assault, disarming a peace officer, and threats of violence. Deegan is also charged with obstructing the legal process, fleeing a police officer, and domestic assault, all misdemeanors.
Mankato, MNPosted by
The Free Press

High woman assaulted Mankato police officer, charges say

MANKATO — A woman reportedly was high on methamphetamine when she ran between and under trains and assaulted a Mankato police officer. Raquel Rachel Navarro, 51, of Mankato was charged with felony assault on an officer, gross misdemeanor obstructing the legal process and misdemeanor fleeing police Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Mankato, MNPosted by
The Free Press

Movie theater employee charged with drug sales

MANKATO — The manager of a Mankato movie theater was selling drugs along with popcorn, charges say. Jamie Lynn Hiniker, 39, of Mankato, was charged with felony drug sales Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court. Hiniker allegedly sold cocaine to a police informant at Spotlight Theatres in downtown Mankato...
Mankato, MNKEYC

Second person charged in overdose death

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A second person is facing murder charges in connection to an overdose death in Blue Earth County. 60-year-old Anna Bailey of North Mankato is the latest to be charged in the February death of 21-year-old Travis Gustavson, of Mankato. Gustavson’s death was ruled as an overdose due to mixed toxicity.
Rapidan, VAthelandonline.com

Deputies stunned by Taser during fight with combative suspect

RAPIDAN — Two deputies were shocked by a Taser when a Rapidan man grabbed the weapon from one of the officers during a confrontation Friday, according to a criminal complaint. Deputies also stunned the suspect four times during the struggle. He was reportedly high on marijuana and had threatened a...
Mankato, MNPosted by
The Free Press

Mankato man allegedly pointed gun at acquaintance

MANKATO — A man allegedly pointed a gun at a woman after an argument Thursday at a downtown Mankato bar. Francisco Javier Morales Jr., 24, of Mankato, was charged with felony assault with a dangerous weapon, felony firearm violations and felony drug possession Friday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Mankato, MNSouthern Minnesota News

Update: Mankato teen arrested in toddler’s death

A 16-year-old Mankato boy has been charged in a toddler’s murder. Lee Wayne Young Jr was arrested Wednesday outside of his residence on North 5th St, according to a news release from Mankato Public Safety. Young has been charged with second-degree murder in Blue Earth County Juvenile Court, but prosecutors have filed a motion to have him tried as an adult.
Mankato, MNthelandonline.com

Second murder charge filed in fatal overdose

MANKATO — A second person is charged with murder in a Mankato man’s fatal overdose. Anna Marie Bailey, 60, of North Mankato, allegedly provided the drugs that Max Leo Miller, 21, of St. Peter and Mankato, traded to 21-year-old Travis Gustavson. Gustavson died of an overdose in his home on...