The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has gone back and forth during the course of the trading session on Tuesday as we are testing the top of the overall triangle that has been forming for quite some time. If we can break above the top of the triangle, then I believe that this market goes looking towards the $70 level, possibly even the $72.50 level. Short-term pullbacks are very likely at this point, but I believe that both the 50 day EMA and the uptrend line comes into the picture as support. It is not until we break down below the uptrend line that I would be concerned about the uptrend. At this point, it still looks very bullish.