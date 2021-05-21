URA board to hold special meeting over FNB Financial Center project on the Lower Hill

Please be advised that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Village of Oak Brook is exercising due care by following the recommended social distancing guidelines. The Special Village Board of Trustees meeting scheduled for Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 7:00 PM CT will be conducted by video conference. The meeting will not take place in the usual location in the Dean Board Room at the Butler Government Center. During this extraordinary time, residents and individuals that wish to participate in the meeting process are asked to follow these protocols: