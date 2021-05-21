Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. Receives NASDAQ Notice on Late Filing of Its Form 20-F

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. New Frontier Health Corporation (NYSE: NFH) today announced that, as expected, on May 18, 2021 it received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) that the Company was not in compliance with the NYSE’s continued listing requirements under the timely filing criteria established in Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual, because the Company did not timely file its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 (its “Form 20-F”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on or prior to the due date thereof or by the extended filing due date provided by Rule 12b-25. The NYSE informed the Company that, under the NYSE’s rules, the Company has six months from April 30, 2021 to file its Form 20-F with the SEC.