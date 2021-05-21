Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. Receives NASDAQ Notice on Late Filing of Its Form 20-F
ZHUHAI, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2021 / Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) ("Powerbridge" or the "Company"), a global trade software applications and technology services provider, today announced that it has received a Notice from the NASDAQ Stock Market on May 18, 2021 notifying the Company that, because its Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 (the "2020 20-F") was not filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by the required due date of April 30, 2021, the Company is therefore not in compliance with the periodic filing requirements for continued listing set forth in NASDAQ Listing Rule 5250(c)(1).www.accesswire.com