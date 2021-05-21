newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. Receives NASDAQ Notice on Late Filing of Its Form 20-F

Posted by 
ACCESSWIRE
ACCESSWIRE
 4 days ago

ZHUHAI, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2021 / Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) ("Powerbridge" or the "Company"), a global trade software applications and technology services provider, today announced that it has received a Notice from the NASDAQ Stock Market on May 18, 2021 notifying the Company that, because its Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 (the "2020 20-F") was not filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by the required due date of April 30, 2021, the Company is therefore not in compliance with the periodic filing requirements for continued listing set forth in NASDAQ Listing Rule 5250(c)(1).

www.accesswire.com
ACCESSWIRE

ACCESSWIRE

Raleigh, NC
586
Followers
7K+
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

ACCESSWIRE is a news and communications network that disseminates full-text press releases for both private and publicly held companies globally to news media, financial markets, investors, information web sites, databases, bloggers and social networks.

 https://www.accesswire.com/newsroom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec Filings#Software Applications#Securities Trading#Nasdaq Stock Market#Stock Trading#Information Technologies#Pbts#The Company#Company#Nasdaq Listing Rule#Powerbridge Sec Filings#Form 20 F#Disclosure#Global Trade Operations#Continued Listing#July#Www Sec Gov#November#Fiscal Year#Zhuhai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Country
China
Related
Financial ReportsPosted by
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of $250 Million Initial Public Offering

LOS ANGELES, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (the "Company" or "FWAC"), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 25,000,000 Class A Ordinary Shares at a price of $10.00 per share. The shares will be listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC ("Nasdaq") and will begin trading on May 25, 2021, under the ticker symbol "FWAC". The offering is expected to close on May 27, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
Electronicsmurphyshockeylaw.net

Healthcare Connected Wearable Devices Market Size and Forecast (2021-2027)| With Post Impact of Covid-19 By Top Leading Players Xiaomi Technology Co. Ltd., Guangdong BBK Electronics Industry Co. Ltd, Alphabet Inc., Life sense Group B.V

COVID-19 Impact on Global Healthcare Connected Wearable Devices Market Professional Survey Research Report 2021-2027. The global Healthcare Connected Wearable Devices market report examines the market position and viewpoint of the market worldwide, from various angles, such as from the key player’s point, geological regions, types of product and application. This Healthcare Connected Wearable Devices report highlights the key driving factors, constraint, opportunities, challenges in the competitive market. It also offers thorough Healthcare Connected Wearable Devices analysis on the market stake, classification, and revenue projection. The Healthcare Connected Wearable Devices market report delivers market status from the reader’s point of view, providing certain market stats and business intuitions. The global Healthcare Connected Wearable Devices industry includes historical and futuristic data related to the industry. It also includes company information of each market player, capacity, profit, Healthcare Connected Wearable Devices product information, price, and so on.
GamblingStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Corsair Gaming, Inc. For: May 20 Filed by: Szteinbaum Samuel R.

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Explanation of Responses:. 1. Represents Restricted Stock Units ('RSUs') which...
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Accelerate Diagnostics, For: May 20 Filed by: Phillips Jack

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. 1. Each restricted stock unit represents a contingent right to...
GamblingStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Corsair Gaming, Inc. For: May 20 Filed by: WEISENBURGER RANDALL J

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Explanation of Responses:. 1. Represents Restricted Stock Units ('RSUs') which...
Financial Reportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Sativa Wellness Group Announces Filing of Q1 2021 Financial Statements

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / Sativa Wellness Group Inc. (CSE:SWEL) ('Sativa Wellness' or the 'Company') announced today it has filed financial statements and management's discussion and analysis. All amounts unless stated otherwise are presented in British Pounds (GBP). The Company has maintained its presence within the...
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Lyft, Inc. For: May 20 Filed by: Sverchek Kristin

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MarketsStreetInsider.com

New Frontier Health Corporation (NFH) Receives NYSE Notice Regarding Late Form 20-F Filing

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. New Frontier Health Corporation (NYSE: NFH) today announced that, as expected, on May 18, 2021 it received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) that the Company was not in compliance with the NYSE’s continued listing requirements under the timely filing criteria established in Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual, because the Company did not timely file its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 (its “Form 20-F”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on or prior to the due date thereof or by the extended filing due date provided by Rule 12b-25. The NYSE informed the Company that, under the NYSE’s rules, the Company has six months from April 30, 2021 to file its Form 20-F with the SEC.
EconomySeekingalpha.com

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA)

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation) (Commission File Number) (IRS Employer. Identification No.) 3375 Koapaka Street, Suite G-350 Honolulu, HI 96819. (Address of principal executive offices, including zip...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Snowflake Inc. For: May 20 Filed by: Slootman Frank

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Explanation of Responses:. 1. The gift and sales reported in...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Position Boosted by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mariner LLC Buys 9,929 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,929 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $31,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,134 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.15% of Sun Communities worth $25,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Carrier Global were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ninety One UK Ltd Buys 6,080 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of KLA worth $64,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

R1 RCM Announces Commencement Of Secondary Offering By Selling Stockholders

CHICAGO, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. ("R1 RCM" or the "Company") (RCM) - Get Report announced the commencement of an underwritten offering of an aggregate of 15,000,000 shares of its common stock by selling stockholders. The selling stockholders are TCP-ASC ACHI Series LLLP ("TCP-ASC"), a Delaware series limited liability limited partnership jointly owned by Ascension Health Alliance and investment funds affiliated with TowerBrook Capital Partners, L.P., and Joseph Flanagan, the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,250,000 shares of common stock from TCP-ASC. R1 RCM is not selling any shares in the offering and will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of common stock by the selling stockholders.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 424B2 JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

Uncapped Buffered Return Enhanced Notes Linked to the Lesser Performing of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P 500® Index due May 25, 2023. Fully and Unconditionally Guaranteed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Investing in the notes involves a number of risks. See “Risk Factors” beginning on page S-2 of...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Ranpak Announces Proposed Public Offering Of Class A Common Stock

Ranpak Holdings Corp. ("Ranpak") (PACK) - Get Report, a leading provider of environmentally sustainable, systems-based, product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten registered public offering of its Class A common stock. The proposed offering consists of 4,500,000 shares being offered by Ranpak and 500,000 shares being offered by certain selling security holders of Ranpak (the "Selling Security Holders"). In addition, Ranpak intends to grant the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase additional shares, in a number equal to up to 15% of the number of shares of common stock sold in the offering, to cover over-allotments, if any. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, as well as customary closing conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the proposed offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

PAX Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Asure Software Inc., formerly Forgent Networks, Inc., is a provider of Web-based workforce management solutions. It offers Web-based workforce management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environment, as well as their human resource and payroll processes. The Company offers its workforce management solutions under two product lines: NetSimplicity and iEmployee. Asure’s suite includes products to optimize workforce time and attendance tracking, benefits enrollment and tracking, pay stubs and W2 documentation, expense management, meeting and event management, and asset tracking. The company delivers easy-to-use, easy-to-deploy software products that serve small and medium-sized organizations and divisions of Fortune and Global 1000 enterprises. It focuses on developing products that deliver enterprise-class productivity enhancements at an affordable price such that any size organization can enjoy the benefits of its solutions. “