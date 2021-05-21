Pediatricians ask Gianforte, Arntzen to keep masks in school

The Montana Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics sent a letter to Gov. Greg Gianforte on Thursday, urging him to continue a statewide mask order for all schools through this school year, and likely into the 2021-2022 school year.

The letter addressed a memorandum issued by Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen who “strongly recommends that school districts across Montana rescind or allow to expire, any existing face covering mandates. OPI supports schools making the decision to remove those mandates for the remainder of the present school year.”

However, the group of pediatricians say the advice coming from the state’s educational leader conflicts with science and the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and also stands to put more than just children at risk.

“We realized we had to respond,” said Dr. Laurie Carter, a pediatrician at Community Medical Center in Missoula. “I think it surprised all of us the timing of (Arntzen’s recommendation). We believe based on science and our pediatric perspective, that it needs to be viewed from a different vantage point.”

The doctors point out that more than 300 children across the country have died from COVID-19 and thousands have been admitted to hospitals for intensive treatment. Moreover, doctors are just now beginning to understand the affects of COVID on the hearts of children, and many are reporting “long COVID” symptoms, too.

Even though the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for children ages 12 to 15, those students will not be fully vaccinated until after the end of the school year, said Carter. Youth will wait three weeks in between their first and second dose, and even then it takes two weeks for the vaccine to be fully activated, meaning the total time for protection will take five weeks.

“Children younger than 12 years old will most likely not be able to receive their first dose until after the 2021-2022 school year,” the letter states.

Because of that, Carter said that masks and social distancing may need to be practiced to ensure the safety of children and the community well into autumn.

“It’s imperative to keep masking at this point,” Carter said.

However, a spokesperson for the Republican superintendent said the guidance was opening the conversation and districts are still free to make their own decisions because of local control.

“Superintendent Arntzen has heard from Montana families about the impacts on the ability of their children to learn, focus and understand in the classroom while being required to wear a mask,” said OPI spokesman Christopher Averill. “As Montana continues to make significant strides in defeating the pandemic, Superintendent Arntzen wants to ensure that these considerations are part of the conversations when schools evaluate their policies for the upcoming year, and sooner if they are so inclined.”

Carter said that even though children often show milder forms of the disease, it can still be deadly. Moreover, scientists are still studying the long-term effects of the disease on children, who can suffer from “long COVID.” Finally — and maybe most importantly — children can spread the disease if they don’t practice social distancing and masks, which could help the virus circulate throughout communities, affecting those who are not vaccinated or have compromised immune systems.

“It’s not just kids, it’s the entire community,” Carter said.

Carter said there’s been a lot of mixed messages throughout the state and nation, but echoed the advice of the CDC by saying that taking off masks and resuming normal activities only applies to those who are fully vaccinated.

“We empathize with the desire to return to normalcy, however since most school-aged children will not have the opportunity to be vaccinated, we unequivocally recommend that Montana schools continue to require masks at this time,” the letter said. “We believe that increasing vaccination rates among our children will decrease COVID-19 and allow them to remain in school, while removing the mask mandates in school will have opposite effect.”

Arntzen’s office said that part of their decision to suggest the option of going maskless was done in part because of the CDC’s change.

“The CDC has already noted that it will be working to amend and update its guidance for both summer camps and the new school year,” Averill said. “Superintendent Arntzen’s call to examine these policies is no different as we all work to keep our children both safe and learning. That said, it remains Arntzen’s belief that, sooner rather than later, the use of masks in school should be optional, voluntary, and a matter of family choice.”

Carter said the group of Montana pediatricians has received no response from the governor to date. Requests for comment from the Governor’s Office went unreturned on Friday at press time. However, the governor, a Republican, has previously stressed personal responsibility over mandates.

The post Pediatricians ask Gianforte, Arntzen to keep masks in school appeared first on Daily Montanan .