Classworx(TM) Announces Upcoming Event with Founder Sam Andrus of Deltavera on Tuesday May 25, 2021 at 1:15 PM EST

— The AES Show offers four days of live and on-demand exclusive content on multiple formats for attendees around the world — New York, NY — AES Show Spring 2021 will open its virtual doors May 25 – 28, once again offering attendees the most comprehensive way to listen, learn and connect with audio peers and professionals from around the world for an all-encompassing experience like no other. Across the four days of the Convention, 65 workshops and panel discussions as well as eight Tech Tours will be presented in 72 hours of scheduled streaming sessions across two channels; a Zoom room will be packed with Q&A and interactive dialog sessions; and Discord will be deployed to provide the convention’s highly valued social networking component. 67 Papers and Engineering Briefs will provide another 15 hours of On Demand content, and all streamed sessions will join the On Demand content catalog after initial streaming. The event theme of “Global Resonance” exemplifies the impact that the Audio Engineering Society continues to have on the worldwide audio industry, as we celebrate this milestone 150th AES International Convention.