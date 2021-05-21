newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Classworx(TM) Announces Upcoming Event with Founder Sam Andrus of Deltavera on Tuesday May 25, 2021 at 1:15 PM EST

Posted by 
ACCESSWIRE
ACCESSWIRE
 5 days ago

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2021 / Classworx™, Inc. formerly known as Chill N Out Cryotherapy Inc. (OTC PINK:CHNO) and owner of ClassWorx.com, a community for people offering Zoom events that can list their Zoom events in their profile that gets displayed on ClassWorx, is excited to announce an upcoming interview with Sam Andrus founder of Deltavera that specializes in providing Delta 8 products.

www.accesswire.com
ACCESSWIRE

ACCESSWIRE

Raleigh, NC
586
Followers
7K+
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

ACCESSWIRE is a news and communications network that disseminates full-text press releases for both private and publicly held companies globally to news media, financial markets, investors, information web sites, databases, bloggers and social networks.

 https://www.accesswire.com/newsroom
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Events#Live Events#Community Events#Ga Accesswire#Classworx Inc#Chno#Gwhp#Delta 8 Thc#Cryotherapy#Delaware Corporation#Company#Sam Andrus Founder#Founder Sam Andrus#Upcoming Classes#Host Classes#Atlanta#Ceo Charles Strongo#Dba Classworx#Seminars#Otc Pink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Colorado Stateusbettingreport.com

Bally’s Corp Launches Bally Bet App in Colorado

Bally’s Corporation has officially entered the U.S. sports betting industry, and it has done so in the state of Colorado. The company announced that it made a beta launch of its Bally Bet online sportsbook app in Colorado. Bally Bet was developed by Bet.Works, after Bally’s Corp has agreed to...
GamblingStreetInsider.com

Fandom Sports Joins Canadian Gaming Association in Advance of Legalization of Single Event Sports Betting

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2021) - FANDOM SPORTS Media Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTCQB: FDMSF) (FSE: TQ43) ("Fandom Sports" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been approved to become a member of the Canadian Gaming Association (the "CGA"). Canadian Parliament recently passed Bill C-218 - the Safe and regulated Sports Betting Act. The Bill is now before the Senate and should pass before the end of the year.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Quadro Updates on Exploration at Its Careless Cove Property in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2021) - Quadro Resources Ltd.(TSXV: QRO)(OTCQB: QDROF)(FSE: G4O2)("Quadro" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update on its recently announced soil sampling and prospecting survey on the Careless Cove property (the "Property"), located southwest of Glenwood in east-central Newfoundland (see Quadro press release dated April 28, 2021). Previous work on the two claim blocks, which comprise the Property, resulted in the discovery of gold mineralization up to 11.38g/t Au from the Eastern Block, and 59.413 g/t Au from the Western Block as described below.
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Noble, Square Team Up On Concessions Payments For Live Events

Digital commerce and marketing platform Noble has linked up with payments company Square to provide online payment processing of food and drink orders for live events. The Noble platform will be available on the Square App Marketplace. The two companies said in a Wednesday (May 26) press release that Square’s...
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

InvestorNewsBreaks "“ Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PCSA) Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PCSA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing products to improve the survival and quality of life for patients who have unmet medical needs, has announced that executive management personnel will be participating in two investor conferences, both scheduled to take place in June. Company officials will be at the Craig-HallumÂ Virtual Institutional Investor Conference, scheduled for June 2, 2021, and will be participating in one-on-one meetings. PCSA executives will also be attending the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference, scheduled for June 4. At that conference, PCSA officials will be presenting and participating in one-on-one meetings; the company's presentation is slated to being at 2 p.m. EST.
Economypcma.org

Webinar: How to Hybrid

As our industry moved from live events to virtual events during 2020, meeting professionals started to become familiar with how to produce an effective virtual event. Although not ideal, there has been a reluctant acceptance of virtual events. However, hybrid events are still a bit of a mystery to a...
WWEringsidenews.com

WWE Money In The Bank Presale Tickets Selling At Rapid Speed

WWE is holding Money in the Bank with live fans. The Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas is set to host the event, but tickets are going to be hard to come by. The event’s presale started today, and looks like the word got out about the password. Tickets flew out of the box office during that presale. We’re not sure if all of those purchases were fans or an automated bot for scalpers. Either way, Money in the Bank is a hot ticket.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Daphne Zohar, Founder And CEO Of PureTech, Will Participate In A Fireside Chat At The Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference On Wednesday, June 2nd At 9:00 AM EST. (Photo: Business Wire)

PureTech Health plc (Nasdaq: PRTC, LSE: PRTC) ("PureTech" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing highly differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, today announced that Daphne Zohar, Founder and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 2 nd at 9:00 AM EST. A webcast of the presentation will be available at https://investors.puretechhealth.com/events-presentations.
TV & VideosStreetInsider.com

LiveXLive (LIVX) StudioOne Strikes Licensing Deal For Its First Original Digital Franchise; Ficto Will Distribute Competition/Trivia Series Dread For Cred

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. LiveXLive Media (Nasdaq: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast/vodcast content in music, comedy and pop culture, and owner of PodcastOne, Slacker Radio, React Presents and Custom Personalization Solutions, announced today that its recently launched original content division, StudioOne, struck a licensing deal for the studio's first original series in partnership with FICTO, the world's first free, interactive mobile streaming network/AVOD platform. The deal will tap into StudioOne's mission to deliver original content to both LiveXLive owned and operated channels, as well as third party platforms like Ficto.
IndustryStreetInsider.com

Ridgestone Commenced Permitting for Drill Programs at Both Mexican Projects

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2021) - Ridgestone Mining Inc. (TSXV: RMI) (OTCQB: RIGMF) (FSE:4U5) ("Ridgestone" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has commenced permitting for drill programs at both projects in Mexico: the Guadalupe y Calvo (GyC) gold-silver project in Chihuahua State and the Rebeico copper-gold project in Sonora State. The Company is planning for drilling to commence in the late summer following the end of the local rainy season.
Miami, FLStreetInsider.com

Global Crossing Airlines Announces Interim Order for Spin-Out of Canada Jetlines

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2021) - Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (TSXV: JET) (OTCQB: JETMF) (the "Company" or "GlobalX") is pleased to announce the receipt of an Interim Order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia (the "Interim Order") in connection with their previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") pursuant to which GlobalX will spin-out the shares of its wholly-owned subsidiary Canada Jetlines Operations Ltd. ("Jetlines") to its shareholders. Having obtained the Interim Order, GlobalX has posted an Information Notice on SEDAR at www.sedar.com that contains all of the details regarding the Arrangement.
New York City, NYmixonline.com

AES Show Spring 2021 Convention Celebrates “Global Resonance” May 25 – 28

— The AES Show offers four days of live and on-demand exclusive content on multiple formats for attendees around the world — New York, NY — AES Show Spring 2021 will open its virtual doors May 25 – 28, once again offering attendees the most comprehensive way to listen, learn and connect with audio peers and professionals from around the world for an all-encompassing experience like no other. Across the four days of the Convention, 65 workshops and panel discussions as well as eight Tech Tours will be presented in 72 hours of scheduled streaming sessions across two channels; a Zoom room will be packed with Q&A and interactive dialog sessions; and Discord will be deployed to provide the convention’s highly valued social networking component. 67 Papers and Engineering Briefs will provide another 15 hours of On Demand content, and all streamed sessions will join the On Demand content catalog after initial streaming. The event theme of “Global Resonance” exemplifies the impact that the Audio Engineering Society continues to have on the worldwide audio industry, as we celebrate this milestone 150th AES International Convention.
IndustryStreetInsider.com

Blue Moon Announces $1 Million Financing for 2021 Drilling

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / Blue Moon Metals Inc. (TSXV:MOON)(OTCQB: BMOOF) (the "Company") announces it has arranged a non-brokered private placement of $1 million to proceed with a drilling program on its 100% owned Blue Moon polymetallic VMS project in the United States. The drilling will be building on the successful results announced in 2019 and 2020 with a combination of resource expansion and step-out opportunities.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Fandom Sports Engages New to the Street Agency

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2021) - FANDOM SPORTS Media Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTCQB: FDMSF) (FSE: TQ43) ("Fandom Sports" or the "Company") would like to announce that it has entered into a 6 month marketing and consulting contract with New York based marketing firm, New to the Street Group LLC. (the "Contract"). New to the Street specializes in investor outreach through televised broadcasted interviews and will be able to facilitate greater awareness and widespread dissemination of the Company's news and corporate updates.
Fishers, INWISH-TV

‘Gr8 Comeback’: Lead At Any Level

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Amy Waninger believes in building leaders, so she created a business dedicated to molding them. “The founding principle behind Lead at Any Level is that leaders can be anywhere and should be everywhere in companies,” she said. “We’ll go through an assessment period where we kind of figure out what is it that they most need in their culture. What’s missing? Whose voices aren’t being heard and how can we bring more voices to the table?”