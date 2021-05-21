Classworx(TM) Announces Upcoming Event with Founder Sam Andrus of Deltavera on Tuesday May 25, 2021 at 1:15 PM EST
ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2021 / Classworx™, Inc. formerly known as Chill N Out Cryotherapy Inc. (OTC PINK:CHNO) and owner of ClassWorx.com, a community for people offering Zoom events that can list their Zoom events in their profile that gets displayed on ClassWorx, is excited to announce an upcoming interview with Sam Andrus founder of Deltavera that specializes in providing Delta 8 products.www.accesswire.com