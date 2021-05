When building a home there are contingency costs. But for Bennie Shinn, he’s never quite experienced anything like the current lumber market. Shinn, who runs BNR Construction LLC with his two sons, said the current shipping and supply issue for lumber and other building materials has “turned everything upside down.” He used to bid jobs by an average per square-foot, but the rapidly rising costs have made it near impossible to bid a job because of lumber costs.