newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Media mogul Byron Allen files $10B lawsuit against McDonald’s, alleging racial discrimination in its ad spending

By Jocelyn Allison, Chicago Tribune
Posted by 
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 3 days ago

McDonald’s has been hit with a $10 billion racial discrimination lawsuit from media companies owned by Byron Allen.

The lawsuit alleges the Chicago-based burger chain pays higher prices to advertise with general market media companies than it does Black-owned companies, which submit pitches through a separate tier for content targeting African American audiences.

The suit was filed Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court by Entertainment Studios Networks, which owns a series of lifestyle television networks, and Weather Group, which runs The Weather Channel. Allen, a comedian, actor and media mogul, started Entertainment Studios in 1993 and purchased the Weather Group in 2018 for $300 million, according to the complaint.

In addition to calling out McDonald’s two-tier advertising structure, the suit alleges the company has falsely labeled Entertainment Studios as an African American media company even though its content is directed to a general audience with networks like Pets.TV and Comedy.TV.

McDonald’s assumes that “because Allen is African American, his content must target that audience,” the complaint alleges. “That is a false assumption and is blatant racism.”

The company has refused to advertise on ESN Lifestyle Networks, which reach more than 180 million subscribers across the U.S., or The Weather Channel despite taking out ads with similar white-owned networks such as Animal Planet, Food Network or Travel Channel, the complaint alleges.

Being excluded from McDonald’s general market budget has caused Allen’s companies to lose out on critical advertising dollars, the suit alleges. In 2019, McDonald’s spent $1.6 billion on television advertising in the U.S., with $5 million, or less than 1%, going toward Black-owned media, according to the lawsuit.

“This is about economic inclusion of African American-owned businesses in the U.S. economy,” Allen, CEO of Allen Media Group, said in a statement Thursday announcing the lawsuit. “McDonald’s takes billions from African American consumers and gives almost nothing back.”

The same day the lawsuit was filed, McDonald’s announced an initiative pledging to increase its advertising spending over the next four years with companies owned by people from diverse backgrounds, a group that includes Blacks, Hispanics, Asian Americans, Pacific Islanders, women and LGTBQ individuals.

The company pointed to that initiative when asked to comment on the lawsuit Friday, saying it has “doubled down” on those relationships.

“This includes increasing our spend with diverse-owned media from 4% to 10% and with Black-owned media from 2% to 5% of total national advertising over the next four years,” the company said in a statement. “We will review the complaint and respond accordingly.”

The suit alleges McDonald’s has violated federal and California state law prohibiting racial discrimination in contracting and seeks actual and triple damages, along with attorney’s fees and costs, with the total estimated at more than $10 billion.

jallison@chicagotribune.com

View All 6 Commentsarrow_down
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
681
Followers
1K+
Post
261K+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Byron Allen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racial Discrimination#Media Mogul#Media Company#False Advertising#Media Companies#Mcdonald#African American#The Weather Group#Esn Lifestyle Networks#The Weather Channel#Allen Media Group#Hispanics#Asian Americans#Pacific Islanders#Lgtbq#2021 Chicago Tribune#Chicagotribune Com#Tribune Content Agency#Llc#Television Advertising
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
BusinessPosted by
Mashed

The Reason McDonald's Is Being Sued For $10 Billion

McDonald's is no stranger to litigation. Recently, for example, there has been talk of a class action lawsuit against McDonald's for selling "vanilla" ice cream cones that may contain only trace amounts, if any, of vanilla. In 2020, McDonald's was also sued for more than $1 million by a customer who claimed they had cracked a tooth on an errant bone in a chicken McNugget. Not all McLitigation concerns McDonald's food items, however.
Businessweatherboy.com

Weather Channel Owner Sues McDonalds $10 Billion for Being Racist

Ever notice how there’s never any commercials for McDonalds on The Weather Channel? Their parent company, Weather Group LLC, and Entertainment Studios Networks Inc, both owned by Byron Allen, thinks it’s because McDonalds is racist and they’re suing them for $10 billion as a result. In a lawsuit filed this...
Los Angeles, CAmynewsla.com

McDonald’s Won’t Advertise On Weather Channel, Other Black-Owned TV Networks? Giant Restaurant Chain Denies Discrimination Lawsuit

McDonald’s is being sued for racial discrimination for allegedly refusing to advertise on the networks of Entertainment Studios Networks Inc. and Weather Group LLC, which are owned by Black comedian-turned-media mogul Byron Allen. “This case involves both a racially discriminatory contracting process and refusals to advertise on plaintiffs’ networks on...
Mcdonald County, MOSpringfield Business Journal

Byron Allen sues McDonald's for $10B

Media entrepreneur Byron Allen filed a $10 billion lawsuit against McDonald's. The suit alleges racial discrimination in not advertising with enough Black-owned media outlets. The litigation alleges McDonald's refused to do business with Allen's Entertainment Studios Networks, which owns several lifestyle channels, and the Weather Group, which owns The Weather Channel.
Businessmeatpoultry.com

McDonald’s USA to raise media spend with diverse-owned partners

CHICAGO – McDonald’s USA has committed to representing the diverse communities in which the company operates, fostering a culture of inclusion and dismantling barriers to economic opportunity. The quick-service chain has committed to financing promotions to reflect those priorities. McDonald’s announced the company will double its advertising spend to diverse-owned...
Businesslegalreader.com

Lawsuit Claims Whole Foods Discriminated Against Employee

Whole Foods denies an immigrant employee an interview, and is hit with a discrimination lawsuit. Mark Opio, 36, who spent almost a decade living in a refugee camp, immigrated to Maine twenty years ago. He recently applied for a position as an assistant team leader at Whole Foods and received an invitation for a panel interview. However, he has alleged in a new lawsuit that the company canceled this appointment because Opio couldn’t read the store’s operations manual – a claim he says is untrue. The suit also contends a manager “told Opio that he hadn’t done enough to prove himself to others in the department where he hoped to work and failed to get co-workers to accept you as one of them.”
Businessrestaurantdive.com

McDonald's sued for $10B in damages over alleged racial stereotyping

UPDATE: May 21, 2021: Entertainment Studios and Weather Group, two divisions of media mogul Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, filed a lawsuit against McDonald's Thursday alleging a pattern of racial stereotyping and refusals to contract at the fast-food giant based on federal and state law. The complaint, which seeks $10 billion in damages and was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, claims that McDonald's operates a tiered advertising structure that differentiates on the basis of race. Segments, the suit alleges, include a primary "general market" constituting the vast majority of McDonald's advertising budget and an "African American market" that commands a smaller budget and less-favorable pricing. Entertainment Studios says it was pushed into the latter tier despite operating mass-appeal TV networks. The suit claims that McDonald's treated Allen Media Group's properties in this way because Allen himself is African American.
Detroit, MIDetroit News

Byron Allen goes to court again to battle for Black-owned media

The TV producer sued McDonald's Corp. for $10 billion on Thursday, alleging the fast-food giant is discriminating against Black-owned media companies like his. The suit is part of a bigger push by the 60-year-old entrepreneur to correct what he says has been decades of bias against Black-owned businesses. Allen says he'll publicly shame, organize boycotts against and sue companies that don't commit to supporting African-American-owned media outlets. Executives who stand in his way will see their careers end, he promises, left behind by the march of racial progress.
Tampa, FLPosted by
10 Tampa Bay

White former Tampa police corporal claims racial discrimination in lawsuit against the city

TAMPA, Fla. — A white former Tampa police officer has filed a lawsuit against the city claiming he suffered racial discrimination when he was demoted in 2019. Former Corporal John Fitzgerald claims he was asked to break department protocol to help a Black probationary officer during training, and when he refused, was demoted and transferred, according to the lawsuit.
Minoritiesinsideradio.com

McDonald’s To Double Spending With Black, Hispanic And Asian-Owned Media.

McDonald’s was the 11th biggest volume advertiser on radio last week according to Media Monitors, which says it ran 28,831 spots on the stations it tracks. More of those spots could wind up on minority-owned stations in the future as McDonald’s announces plans to increase spending with diverse-owned media. The...
Businesswincountry.com

McDonald’s is sued for $10 billion for alleged bias against Black-owned media

(Reuters) – McDonald’s Corp was sued on Thursday for at least $10 billion by two companies owned by media entrepreneur Byron Allen, who accused the fast-food chain of racial discrimination for not advertising enough with Black-owned media outlets. The complaint filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court said McDonald’s violated...
Businesswashingtoninformer.com

McDonald’s Announces Increased Spending with Minority-Owned Media

McDonald’s USA announced Thursday new investments to further reflect its diverse customers, crew members and communities in its marketing. Over the next four years, the company and owner/operators are accelerating the allocation of advertising dollars to diverse-owned media companies, production houses and content creators, McDonald’s said in a statement. McDonald’s...
Businessthewestonforum.com

African-American media businessman accuses McDonald’s of discrimination

African American businessman companies accuse McDonald’s of discrimination when awarding advertising contracts. The African American companies filed lawsuits in California court. You accuse McDonald’s of discriminating against the African American media. Only 0.31 percent of ad requests will go to African American media houses. Two media companies owned by a...
BusinessNBC Connecticut

McDonald's Shareholders Reelect Board Members Despite Criticism Over Ex-CEO's Firing

McDonald's shareholders reelected all of the company's board members based on preliminary results, despite blowback over its firing of former CEO Steve Easterbrook in 2019. A shareholder campaign encouraged voters to oppose reelecting the board's chairman and the chair of the compensation committee. The National Owners Association, an independent franchisee...
Businesskfgo.com

Amazon.com faces five new racial, gender bias lawsuits

(Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc was hit on Wednesday with five new lawsuits by women who worked in corporate or warehouse management roles, and accused the online retailer of gender bias, racial bias or both. The women, ages 23 to 64, accused Amazon of favoring men over women in career growth,...
Topeka, KSWIBW

Trio drops discrimination lawsuit against Frito Lay

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three employees have dropped their claims against Frito Lay in a U.S. District Court Lawsuit filed in June 2020. Melvin Smith, Daniel Askew, and Antonio Pead filed the suit charging Frito Lay with violating their civil rights by creating a hostile work environment, discrimination, harassment, and retaliation.