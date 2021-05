Being the biggest “museums” yet to be fully discovered by the public, the waters of the oceans, seas, lakes and rivers guard in their depth broad records of the history of humankind and the traces of its interaction with the aquatic environment. In the region of Latin America and the Caribbean, these “footprints of human existence” span from ancient vestiges of Pre-Colombian watercrafts and ritual objects to the earliest European trade shipwrecks, and embrace the first colonial settlements in the region, such as those of Port Royal (Jamaica). Alongside these remains, these waters safely watch aircraft wrecks, submerged landscapes and prehistoric settlements, underwater caves with signs of human habitation, as well as scattered findings such as lost or abandoned objects.