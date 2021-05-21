newsbreak-logo
Youth Compete In St. Martin's Cardboard Boat Race

Cover picture for the articleSt. Martin’s-in-the-Field Episcopal School seventh- and eighth-grade students participated in the annual cardboard boat race on May 21. Students spent the past several months constructing boats as a part of their Technology class, using only cardboard and duct tape. They learned how to calculate buoyancy to determine what the size of their boats should be. On May 21, the teams enjoyed a fun competition, racing their boats against one another on the Severn River.

