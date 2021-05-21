newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Plainville, MA

Plainville Town Hall reopening this week

By Stephen Peterson speterson@thesunchronicle.com
Sun Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePLAINVILLE -- Town Hall that has been closed to the public for months because of the pandemic is set to reopen this week. The building at 190 South St. will have limited hours, open only in the mornings, however,. The schedule is Monday, closed to the public but available by...

www.thesunchronicle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Plainville, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Plainville, MA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plainville Town Hall#Visits#This Week#Appointment#Regular Business Hours#Menu#Bills#Employees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

Mass. restaurants happy to see lifted restrictions

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Restaurant owners said they’re hopeful that Massachusetts rescinding COVID-19 restrictions at the end of the month will finally bring business back to normal levels. Starting May 29, the state will lift its mask advisory and allow 100 percent capacity at restaurants, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday....
Massachusetts Statewamc.org

Massachusetts Will End All COVID-19 Restrictions May 29th, Change Mask Rules

In a sharp acceleration of the timetable for fully reopening Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker announced today that all COVID-19-era business restrictions will end on May 29th. Also on that day, the mask mandate will be lifted and replaced with one that follows current CDC guidelines. Whether all municipalities in the state will go along, or choose to keep some restrictions in place a bit longer, remains to be seen.
Franklin, MASun Chronicle

Foxboro, Franklin get student safety grants

Foxboro and Franklin have been awarded $500 as part of Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s annual grant program to support safe, substance-free prom and graduation events. “Proms and graduations are going to look very different this year, but communities are still working to provide safe options for around these...
Norfolk County, MAWicked Local

Register of Deeds reports real estate activity in Norfolk County

Register of Deeds William P. O’Donnell recently reported the month of April saw increases in a number of real estate indicators over the same time period in 2020. “The Norfolk County real estate market continues to be strong," O’Donnell said. "There were 17,744 documents recorded at the Norfolk County Registry of Deeds in April which is a 53% increase over last year’s April document volume. There were 1,693 deeds recorded out of this document volume, representing a 54% increase over April of last year. Average sale price, again including both residential and commercial sales, increased 45% over 2020 to $1,163,838.48. Last year’s April real estate numbers were at the beginning of the onset of COVID-19 and the COVID-19 emergency declarations so it is pleasing to see that the real estate market has been vibrant and stable as we start to return to our daily lives.”
Plainville, MAWicked Local

What's Happening Around & About Gazette Country

PLAINVILLE -- The Friends of the Plainville Public Library will hold a book sale on Saturday, May 15 from 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. outside in front of the library, weather permitting. The sale will include suspense, mystery, large print, CDs, DVDs, games and puzzles. The sale will continue inside...
Norfolk County, MAWicked Local

Adams Farm to host nature walk series

The Friends of Adams Farm will sponsor a free nature walk-and-talk series at the farm, 999 North St., Walpole. The monthly programs will take place on Saturdays and be led by Brian Cassie, a well-known local naturalist. Cassie, a long-time Norfolk County resident, is considered an expert on local nature....
Attleboro, MAABC6.com

Bear sightings reported in Attleboro and Plainville

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) – Residents in Bristol County, Massachusetts are being asked to stay vigilant after a bear was spotted in both Plainville and Attleboro. Plainville Police say this bear was seen Saturday Night near the water department on East Bacon Street. Witnesses say they saw the bear eating bird...
Plainville, MASun Chronicle

Peter Gay: Playing with fire in Plainville

I have had a front-row seat to five Proposition 2½ override attempts over the last eight years. Three of those were in North Attleboro; residents rejected two tries before they agreed to raise their own property taxes. The amount grew to meet the needed revenue: $3.19 million in 2013, $4 million in 2015 and $6.5 million in 2018.
Plainville, MASun Chronicle

Plainville warehouse developer offers $1 million donation to town

PLAINVILLE — The company planning to build a $65 million warehouse in town has offered to donate an estimated $1 million-plus to help Plainville with its budget crisis, if ground can be broken by mid-August. CRG Integrated Real Estate Solutions is proposing a 662,500-square-foot distribution building at 27 Cross St....
Norfolk County, MAWicked Local

Norfolk County sheriff recognizes Dedham's Nate Galante as hero

Norfolk County Sheriff Patrick McDermott has announced that 10-year-old Nate Galante of Dedham has been awarded the Norfolk County Heroes Award. Nate recently saved his mother, Sarah Galante, who has multiple sclerosis and was experiencing a pulmonary embolism, by texting his father to send for help. Because of Nate’s actions, Sarah was able to get life-saving care quickly.
Norfolk County, MAWicked Local

Register O'Donnell warns homeowners about deed scam

Register of Deeds William P. O’Donnell reminded genealogy enthusiasts and those with an interest in the rich history of Norfolk County that all registry hand-written land documents have been transcribed and are available for viewing via https://norfolkdeeds.org. “Since the beginnings of the COVID-19 pandemic back in mid-March of 2020, many...
Norfolk County, MAWicked Local

Norfolk Aggie's super finalists asked how they'd heal school

Two finalists were interviewed April 14 to replace outgoing Norfolk County Agricultural High School Superintendent Tammy Quinn. School officials interviewed John Martin and Robert Gerardi Jr. for the position at county-run Aggie, one of the few agricultural schools in the state. The superintendent's office has not returned calls to say...