Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce welcomes Camp V

Jacksonville is know for their tomatoes and they celebrate it a big way each year. The tomato is big business in Jacksonville. It's so big they named the high schools' stadium after the tomato, the Tomato Bowl. Plus, while driving through Jacksonville, you'll no doubt see huge 600 pound concrete tomatoes in front of businesses showing their support for the city and the vegetable (which is really a fruit) that made this East Texas town famous. Jacksonville likes to lay claim to being the tomato capital of the world.