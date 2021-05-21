newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, TX

Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce welcomes Camp V

Jacksonville Daily Progress
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce welcomed new member, Camp V, on Wednesday, May 12, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Chamber office. Camp V, located at 3312 W. Front Street in Tyler, integrates civilian and military resources into a single centralized location in east Texas to improve the mental, physical and spiritual wellness of veterans, active service members, reserves, guards and their families seeking assistance. Camp V provides referrals to local, state and national veteran service providers. Financial and transportation assistance fo veterans and their families is also available through Camp V.

www.jacksonvilleprogress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Jacksonville, TX
Government
City
Jacksonville, TX
City
Tyler, TX
Tyler, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Texas#National Service#Veterans#Visit Campvtyler Org#Active Service Members#Service Providers#Referrals#Guards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
Jacksonville, TXPosted by
Jacksonville Daily Progress

Jacksonville Kiwanis host seventh annual shootout fundraiser

The Jacksonville Kiwanis Club hosted its seventh annual shootout fundraiser at Beal Ranch. The two-member team of Grant Barber and Clay Russell, sponsored by the Cherokee County Co-op, earned top honors at the shootout. Second place was acquired by the team of Adam Sprunger, David Bateman Bruce Hesterley and David T. Bateman, who were sponsored by Sadlers Kitchen. William Spaine, Lauren Spaine, Jarrod Bateman and Seth Collins formed the team sponsored by Bateman’s Tire and Auto which walked away with third place.
Texas Statewaxahachietx.com

Program offers legal assistance to low-income veterans in north, central Texas

The Texas A&M School of Law – Family & Veterans Advocacy Clinic announced recently that the Texas Veterans Commission and Funds for Veterans Assistance has granted permission to establish virtual, online legal clinics for low-income veterans in several north and central Texas counties. Those counties include: Clay, Comanche, Delta, Eastland,...
Jacksonville, TXPosted by
107-3 KISS-FM

Jacksonville Will Celebrate The Tomato At The 37th Annual Tomato Fest On June 12th

Jacksonville is know for their tomatoes and they celebrate it a big way each year. The tomato is big business in Jacksonville. It's so big they named the high schools' stadium after the tomato, the Tomato Bowl. Plus, while driving through Jacksonville, you'll no doubt see huge 600 pound concrete tomatoes in front of businesses showing their support for the city and the vegetable (which is really a fruit) that made this East Texas town famous. Jacksonville likes to lay claim to being the tomato capital of the world.
Jacksonville, TXKLTV

Jacksonville library gets ready for reopening

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - It’s nearly time for the reopening of the Jacksonville Public Libary at its new location. The Jacksonville Public Library has been closed since October when the building was sold, destroyed and turned into a Chick-fil-A. The City gave KLTV a sneak peak with just two weeks...
Texas StateNews Channel 25

Texas teacher incentive program promotes student growth

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — The Lone-Star State has a teacher incentive program focused on growth. Teachers with the greatest impact on their students have the opportunity to increase their annual income. In an average Texas school day, students spend nearly a third of their day with their teachers. "Our teachers...
Cherokee County, TXPosted by
Jacksonville Daily Progress

Jacksonville Garden Club receives award

Barbara Hugghins (left), vice president of Cherokee County Child and Family Service Board, awarded the Jacksonville Garden Club as Community Resource Volunteer Group of the Year. Club President Sandra Dickerson received the award on the Club’s behalf. Hugghins stated Garden Club members have generously and unselfishly supported the board in...
Jacksonville, TXPosted by
Palestine Herald-Press

Lowe’s helps Elijah’s Retreat build new cabin

Palestine Lowe’s is helping Elijah’s Retreat build more opportunities for families facing autism. Located in Jacksonville, Elijah’s Retreat was founded in 2009 and provides families living with autism a safe place to vacation and unwind, where no one will look at them funny if their child doesn’t speak or is prone to melt downs.
Texas Statenewschannel6now.com

Federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits ending in Texas

Texas (TNN) - *A press release from the office of Gov. Abbott*. Governor Greg Abbott today informed the U.S. Department of Labor that Texas will opt out of further federal unemployment compensation related to the COVID-19 pandemic, effective June 26, 2021. This includes the $300 weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program.
Smith County, TXTyler Morning Telegraph

UT Tyler holds 1930s-inspired educational camp for fifth graders

UT Tyler University Academy fifth graders headed to the UT Tyler campus on Tuesday for a special educational camp to learn about the history, art, music and literature of Smith County residents in the 1930s. Professional Librarian Vandy Dubre along with other UT Tyler staff put together the fun, informational...
Texas StateKTBS

COVID-19 vaccine available to Texas children ages 12-15

TEXARKANA, Texas - The CDC recently gave the green light for children ages 12 to 15 to begin receiving the Pfizer vaccine. Health leaders in Texas believe about 1.6 million are in that age group. Local physicians say clinics and pharmacies are still administering the Pfizer vaccine. Last March, Texarkana,...
Texas StatePlainview Daily Herald

Texas joins states ending extra $300 in weekly jobless aid

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas on Monday joined the growing number of states that will stop paying the federally funded $300 in extra pandemic-related weekly unemployment aid as businesses that scaled back or shuttered during the pandemic are reopening. The extra benefits in Texas will end June 26, Republican Gov....
Tyler, TXKLTV

City of Tyler hosts ribbon cutting for Woldert Park

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The city of Tyler held a ribbon cutting for the newly renovated Woldert Park Thursday afternoon that had previously been postponed due to COVID-19. The park is equipped with a new playground, basketball courts, a splash pad and a baseball field named after former Tyler City Council member Ed Moore who passed away last December. Moore helped lead the charge in renovating the park and for one city council member Dr. Shirley McKellar that’s what makes the park grand opening bitter sweet because Moore was not able to see his project in its final form.
Jacksonville, TXKLTV

Jacksonville ISD board votes to make face coverings optional

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (News Release) - The Jacksonville ISD Board of Trustees voted Friday, May 14 to make face coverings optional while at school or on school property. This will be effective Monday, May 17 for all JISD staff and students. We thank the school community for so willingly cooperating with this mandate during this difficult school year.
Tyler, TXTyler Morning Telegraph

Tyler Parks, Keep Tyler Beautiful unveil new murals at Hillside Park art wall

Through her contribution to the Hillside Park art wall, Ingrid Horner, a Tyler resident of three years, said she wanted to provide a message that people could relate to. That message she created can be found in her colorful abstract mural with distorted letters saying, "Let Us Play." She wanted something that would appeal to youth and their parents visiting the park, located at 1111 E Erwin St.
Tyler, TXTyler Morning Telegraph

Thousands participate in Brookshire's 8th annual Fresh 15 race

Amberly Arnold, of Rusk, was one of thousands to participate in the annual Fresh 15 event Saturday morning in Tyler. Arnold took on the race for the second year in a row along with friends Jana Cleveland and Lindsey Duffield. Arnold, who tackled the 15k event, said she enjoys the...