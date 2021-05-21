Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce welcomes Camp V
The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce welcomed new member, Camp V, on Wednesday, May 12, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Chamber office. Camp V, located at 3312 W. Front Street in Tyler, integrates civilian and military resources into a single centralized location in east Texas to improve the mental, physical and spiritual wellness of veterans, active service members, reserves, guards and their families seeking assistance. Camp V provides referrals to local, state and national veteran service providers. Financial and transportation assistance fo veterans and their families is also available through Camp V.www.jacksonvilleprogress.com