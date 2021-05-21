newsbreak-logo
OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.3.11 with May 2021 security patches

By Arol Wright
xda-developers
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T are both fairly old smartphones. Having launched in 2018 and having been superseded 3 generations ago, it’s hardly high-end anymore: the Snapdragon 845 that powers it is roughly equivalent in raw horsepower to smartphones powered by the Snapdragon 765G from last year. Nonetheless, it’s still a respectably serviceable smartphone that keeps getting security updates after all these years. Both smartphones are also due to receive an update to Android 11 very soon, but in the meantime, the company has begun rolling out May 2021 security updates for both devices.

www.xda-developers.com
