OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.3.11 with May 2021 security patches

There’s no denying that the OnePlus 8T is one good-looking phone, whether you opt for the sleek Lunar Silver version or go bold with the vivid Aquamarine Green color. Chances are, you’ve already picked up one of the best OnePlus 8T cases for your new phone — but what about that expansive 6.55-inch screen? A durable screen protector not only keeps your device’s screen safe from scratches and impact, but it also keeps fingerprints, dust, and grease at bay so your phone stays looking as fresh and shiny as the day you unboxed it. No need to spend hours trawling the web for a screen protector — we’ve done the hard work and rounded up some of the best screen protectors available, from film protectors to tempered glass options.