Body ENID, Oklahoma -- The Northern Oklahoma College Women’s Soccer team advanced on penalty kicks into the Region 2 Semifinals Thursday in Enid. Rich Mountain College scored first in the second half, and it looked dire for the Mavericks until late in the game. Sofie Joergensen scored a late goal for Northern to send the game into overtime. Milica Bulatovic had the assist. Joergensen’s chipped the ball over the goalkeeper’s head, the ball hit the far post, and bounced back across the goal rolling on the goal line before crossing just before the Bucks goalkeeper could get to it. Neither team could score in the two tenminute overtime periods sending the game into penalty kicks.