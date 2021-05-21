Global First Submits 15 MWt SMR for License from CNSC

Temecula, CA, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Warming Solutions, Inc., (OTC MARKETS: "GWSO"), a worldwide developer of technologies that help mitigate Global Warming and its effects on the planet announces LOI for the exclusive worldwide licensing rights to a revolutionary technology in the wind turbine industry. This patented turbine technology represents a new generation of wind turbine machines that increases the efficiency of electrical power production triggered by natural wind, at heretofore unprecedented low wind speeds. Wind power is an extremely popular and renewable source of power that is also sustainable. It has a much smaller impact on the environment compared to the burning of fossil fuels. "When these patented turbine machines get exposed to oncoming wind, they generate lift force at extremely low wind speeds. It utilizes changes in temperature and density to generate equivocal force throughout. There is no disruption of airflow which avoids turbulence and allows a series of turbines to power each other, in a somewhat perpetual motion machine. The wind is one the most abundant forms of power on earth but yet not the most utilized. I spent 20 years researching how to produce nearly free energy from wind anywhere. I have developed a brand-new revolutionary wing energy generation turbine. I am pleased that GWSO had chosen my patented wind turbine to help the world with very inexpensive wind energy generation", said the inventor, Mr. Yuri Abramov, Ph.D.