TV Series

Adrien Brody's Chapelwaite Trailer Is A Haunting First Look At The New Stephen King Series

By Eric Eisenberg
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 4 days ago
This summer is set to provide a great deal of entertainment for Stephen King fans. While the author just released a new book, Later, in March, he has another novel, Billy Summers, set to arrive in August – and our cup also runneth over with adaptations as well. Not only is Lisey's Story set to premiere on Apple TV+ in June, but Epix is also all set to deliver the first season of Chapelwaite, as confirmed by the brand new trailer you can watch above.

CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

