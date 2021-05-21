Alex Guarnaschelli's Unexpected Trick For Fluffier Eggs
If every celebrity scrambled egg hack has thus far failed you, if you have a sneaking suspicion that all celebrity chef guidance re: scrambled eggs is one big conspiracy theory to make your cooking skills feel inferior, and if fluffy eggs make you happier than Bobby McFerrin ever could ... give Alex Guarnaschelli a shot. (Bobby McFerrin sings "Don't Worry, Be Happy," okay? Glad we cleared that reference up.) Guarnaschelli, like Anthony Bourdain, Martha Stewart, Gordon Ramsay (via Tasty), and anyone else who aspires to a delicious scramble, is a supporter of butter. She's also into a non-stick pan, which when combined with butter, per the Food Network star, is "the best combo to make the eggs cook evenly" (via Reader's Digest).www.mashed.com