Alex Guarnaschelli's Unexpected Trick For Fluffier Eggs

By Hanna Claeson
Mashed
Mashed
 3 days ago
If every celebrity scrambled egg hack has thus far failed you, if you have a sneaking suspicion that all celebrity chef guidance re: scrambled eggs is one big conspiracy theory to make your cooking skills feel inferior, and if fluffy eggs make you happier than Bobby McFerrin ever could ... give Alex Guarnaschelli a shot. (Bobby McFerrin sings "Don't Worry, Be Happy," okay? Glad we cleared that reference up.) Guarnaschelli, like Anthony Bourdain, Martha Stewart, Gordon Ramsay (via Tasty), and anyone else who aspires to a delicious scramble, is a supporter of butter. She's also into a non-stick pan, which when combined with butter, per the Food Network star, is "the best combo to make the eggs cook evenly" (via Reader's Digest).

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

