Alex Guarnaschelli's Unexpected Trick For Fluffier Eggs

Weeknights are busy for most families and eliminating stress during the workweek is key to enjoying those nights at home. If your families are anything like our families, the first question we get asked as soon as we step in the door after a long day of work is always, “what’s for dinner?” As tempting as takeout can be, it can get expensive. Finding easy, fast recipes is key to avoid eating out. Martha Stewart has a ton of delicious dinner meals like her chicken schnitzel, stacked eggplant parmesan, and even one-pot roasted chicken. Her latest will make cleanup so easy and it’s perfect for that midweek slump when the last thing you can think about is making an extravagant dish. We love this one because it’s made in only one pan. It’s a citrusy salmon dish with bacon orzo. Now doesn’t that sound divine?