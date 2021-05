Monday, June 14-Wednesday, June 16. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Peter White Public Library Lower Level. Drop by during one of the three days for summer reading kickoff to get your reading log, animal bead take and make and more fun activities. Ages 0-14. Please only come to one day of the event; this event is drop in over the course of three days to help facilitate social distancing. Masks and social distancing required. Register online for the Kids Read. reading program at pwpl.info/events before coming to Summer Reading Kickoff. No admission charge. Funding is provided in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services through the Library of Michigan. For more information or to check the status of this program, call 226-4323 or visit www.pwpl.info.