Modeling the future consequences of climate change requires a huge number of calculations based on a vast amount of factors, including how well microbes in soil might hold onto carbon – something that's much more complicated than originally thought. In new research, scientists combined field measurements with computer modeling to show significant seasonal shifts in microbial activity and the production of carbon dioxide, as differences in temperature and precipitation shifted around the year. Not only might this help us to better predict future warming of the planet, it might also help us to control it – by keeping these seasonal variations down...