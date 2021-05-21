newsbreak-logo
Dallas, TX

Dallas’ NorthPark Center Unveils 100+ 3-D Printed Statues for Special Exhibition

By Christopher Blay
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDallas philanthropist and entrepreneur Lyda Hill, through Lyda Hill Philanthropies, has unveiled If/Then She Can – The Exhibit, at Dallas’ NorthPark Center. The exhibition, located both inside and outside the shopping center, is billed as “the most women statues ever assembled in one location, at one time,” and consists of more than 120 3-D printed sculptures featuring the likeness of women working in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

