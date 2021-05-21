Dallas’ NorthPark Center Unveils 100+ 3-D Printed Statues for Special Exhibition
Dallas philanthropist and entrepreneur Lyda Hill, through Lyda Hill Philanthropies, has unveiled If/Then She Can – The Exhibit, at Dallas’ NorthPark Center. The exhibition, located both inside and outside the shopping center, is billed as “the most women statues ever assembled in one location, at one time,” and consists of more than 120 3-D printed sculptures featuring the likeness of women working in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).glasstire.com