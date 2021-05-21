Nets should dominate NBA playoff series with Celtics — on paper
The obvious hook for the first-round Eastern Conference playoff matchup between the No. 2 Nets (48-24) and No. 7 Celtics (36-36) goes back to the fateful 2013 trade in which the Nets acquired Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and Jason Terry for several players and a slew of first-round draft picks. Two of those picks turned into current Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown (the latter injured and out for the season), and one that was packaged in a trade to acquire Kyrie Irving in 2017.www.newsday.com