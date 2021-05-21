newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Colin Cowherd Doesn't Want to Hear About LeBron's Injured Ankle

By Ryan Phillips
msn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColin Cowherd doesn't care that LeBron James is recovering from a high ankle sprain. As Cowherd sees it, plenty of guys play hurt and there's no drama about it. He doesn't want to hear about James "playing on one leg." Here's the segment he did on the topic during Friday's...

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Skip Bayless
Person
Colin Cowherd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clippers#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Golden State Warriors#Foxsports#Should Lakers#Heck#Achilles Issues#Herd#Headlines#Drama#Video#Pic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Colin Cowherd shares his reaction to Jaguars signing Tim Tebow

The big news in the NFL world today is that the Jacksonville Jaguars signed former Florida QB Tim Tebow to a 1-year contract to play tight end. There have been mixed reactions from around the league and fans everywhere, as some are excited to see Tebow back on an NFL field and others wonder what Urban Meyer is thinking.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Reacts To Latest Aaron Rodgers Speculation

The Denver Broncos have been the No. 1 landing spot for Aaron Rodgers in a potential trade since Adam Schefter broke the internet with his report on the first day of the 2021 NFL Draft. Colin Cowherd thinks it’s a perfect fit. Of all the teams mentioned for a possible...
NFLPosted by
The Big Lead

Colin Cowherd Compares Aaron Rodgers to Prince Harry

Colin Cowherd is the master of crazy comparisons between two seemingly unrelated topics. In fact, I'd venture to say he's carved that out as a big part of what he does on The Herd. But the one he came up with on Wednesday's show was a doozy. Colin Cowherd thinks Aaron Rodgers is Prince Harry and the Green Bay Packers are the royal family.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Colin Cowherd: 'Brittle' Anthony Davis Has Cost Lakers a Chance to Repeat

Colin Cowherd: “Anthony Davis is so injury-prone that he literally twisted his ankle but yet actually left the game because of a back spasm. It’s like that ‘Operation’ game as a kid, and which bone is healthy… Here is the truth about Anthony Davis. He’s not Tom Brady, he’s not Russell Wilson, he’s not LeBron James. He doesn’t spend millions of dollars a year on his body. He’s more like Rasheed Wallace. Naturally gifted, not really a number one, more of a brilliant number two, you can’t necessarily depend on him physically, but God, he’s unbelievably gifted. Rasheed Wallace didn’t like the weight room and neither does Anthony Davis. He is not a grinder, he doesn’t take care of his body, and therefore his body doesn’t take care of him. That is why he has so many small nagging injuries… The reality is Anthony Davis is just not built to give you 75 games in the regular season and 20 in the postseason. Lebron is now tied to a guy who is marginally committed, not a number one, and a brittle body. This was supposed to be the year that AD took over… This is not a championship team this year, and it’s the reality of LeBron’s career. He looks old, he feels old, sometimes he sounds old, and he said a couple of weeks ago that he’ll never be 100% again. Once again LeBron is left with a teammate he can’t rely on.” (Full Segment Above)
NFLshepherdgazette.com

Colin Cowherd: Aaron Rodgers won’t ever unsee the Jordan Love choose | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd says it’s time to rip off the bandaid and admit that it’s over in Green Bay. Aaron Rodgers’ relationship with the Packers is fractured beyond repair from Colin’s point of view, and he breaks down why he thinks Rodgers will never be able to see past Green Bay’s decision to draft Jordan Love.
Sportstigernet.com

Re: Colin Cowherd with great interview of Coach Swinney.

What a wonderful man. Don't ever take it for granted how blessed y'all are to have him as your coach. Re: Colin Cowherd with great interview of Coach Swinney. Re: Colin Cowherd with great interview of Coach Swinney. Well thank you for that link. I never would have intentionally listened...
Sportsbarrettsportsmedia.com

Analogies Aren’t Colin Cowherd’s Exclusive Property

I had a conversation over the weekend with a host in a mid-size market. He was looking for some guidance on how to break out of ex-jock mode and how to be a little more human and relatable to the average bear. The guy doesn’t necessarily have his eye on hosting solo, but he wants to be able to do that if the opportunity were to present itself.
NFLshepherdgazette.com

Colin Cowherd breaks down what separates Trey Lance from Mac Jones | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd explains why San Francisco made the right decision by keeping Jimmy Garoppolo, and taking Trey Lance for their No. 3 overall draft pick over Mac Jones. According to Colin, Lance looks the part, and could learn a lot under Jimmy G, but Kyle Shanahan would have had a hard time convincing the locker room to stand behind Mac Jones.
NFLNew York Post

Trey Lance’s curious connection to Colin Cowherd’s daughter Liv

Trey Lance slowly emerged as one of the most interesting prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft. The former North Dakota State quarterback will be playing at the next level with the San Francisco 49ers after being taken with the No. 3 pick on Thursday night. But that’s not the only reason fans are buzzing about him on social media.
NBAThe Big Lead

Colin Cowherd: Anthony Davis Doesn't Take Care of His Body

Anthony Davis suffered yet another injury Thursday night, as back spasms took him out of the Los Angeles Lakers' 118-94 blowout loss against the Los Angeles Clippers. Davis has only played in 31 games this season and the defending champions have needed him to get healthy badly. On Friday, Colin Cowherd was blunt as to why the 28-year-old suffers so many injuries: he doesn't take care of his body.
NFLchatsports.com

Colin Cowherd brings up Giants as possible landing spot for Aaron Rodgers

New York Giants’ general manager Dave Gettleman recently stated that they explore everything, which includes trading for the likes of Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson. FS1 radio/TV host Colin Cowherd brought up the Giants as a possible landing spot for Rodgers on his show “The Herd” this week. “Next year...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Makes Bold Claim About Bears, Packers After Last Night

For the past three decades, the Green Bay Packers have been led by two superstar quarterbacks in Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers. The Chicago Bears, meanwhile, have struggled to find a reliable option under center. Chicago has tried out Jay Cutler, Chase Daniel, Nick Foles, Josh McCown and Mitch Trubisky...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Names Biggest ‘Question Mark’ NFL Team

After weeks of speculation the New York Jets finally selected Zach Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft last Thursday. The former BYU quarterback will now get a chance to lead the organization into a new era with a clean slate in front of him.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Has Blunt Message For Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers find themselves in a difficult situation after information was made public last week that Aaron Rodgers wants out of the organization. The news revealed that lingering tensions remain from when the franchise traded up and drafted Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.