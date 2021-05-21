newsbreak-logo
Arizona Federal teams up with United Way to kick hunger

By AZ Business Magazine
azbigmedia.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith one in four children experiencing hunger in Arizona, Arizona Federal Credit Union announced the Kicks for Kids campaign in partnership with Valley of the Sun United Way (VSUW) and Phoenix Rising to help fight food insecurity during the 2021 season and beyond. Looking to build off an already great...

