The French Dhalsim main capped off an incredible weekend of fighting game competition – here’s everything that went down. For months, players were confined to their selective regions due to the last year’s global situation. Unable to witness the meta of Street Fighter V play in an offline setting, the fighting game community has been waiting for the moment world warriors could cross fists again. Red Bull Kumite London answered the call, bringing back not only one of the most bombastic celebrations for the series but also some very big surprises.