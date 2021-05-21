One Work, Short Take: Dan Lam in Dallas

Dallas filmmaker Alex Kinter is creeping out audiences worlwide with Poolside, a horror short film has a tragic backstory. Six years ago, Dallas filmmaker Alex Kinter set out to make Poolside, a short film set in the 1950s. Starring Anne Beyer, it tells the story of a lonely, isolated high society housewife who starts to hear voices in her indoor swimming pool. The film was completed in early 2021 and is making the rounds on the festival circuit, earning prestigious selections at the Indie Short Awards Cannes and the Prague International Film Festival and collecting numerous laurels (Best Indie Short Film at The New York Movie Awards and Best Thriller Short at Indie Short Fest, to name a few). Yet the journey to bring the movie to audiences has been rife with tumult and heartbreak; it’s not simply a success story, but an example of an artist’s extreme perseverance when life interrupts moviemaking.