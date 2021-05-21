One Work, Short Take: Dan Lam in Dallas
One of the first things that comes to mind when viewing Dan Lam’s blobby and drippy sculptures is early era monster movies. A Subtle Alchemy, 2021 is no exception. This playfully gloomy sculpture is the largest work Lam has made to date. It currently resides in the Nasher Sculpture Center in Dallas feeling like a visitor from another planet, or a prop from Stranger Things. In this incarnation the creature shape is cave-like, allowing one to walk under and through its globular darkness. It’s as if a traditional Jewish chuppah was made for a b-horror movie.glasstire.com