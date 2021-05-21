Dodger Stadium will return to full capacity June 15

On the surface, Jones was okay in 10.1 innings of work, posting a 3.48 ERA, but his 8.72 FIP suggests he was extremely lucky. He boasted an 8.7 BB/9, which is abysmal for a relief arm, and already allowed three home runs. We will have to wait and see who the Braves replace him with in a corresponding move, but hopefully, this means Chris Martin is ready to rejoin the team.