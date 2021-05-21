May 21 COVID-19 update: Two deaths, 10,347 more doses, 173 new cases, 189 recoveries
An additional 10,347 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 630,583. The 10,347 doses of COVID-19 vaccine reported today were administered to residents living in the following zones: Far North West, 126; Far North Central, 3; Far North East, 71; North West, 564; North Central, 767; North East, 479; Saskatoon, 2,794; Central West, 325; Central East, 520; Regina, 2,686; South West, 339; South Central, 982; and South East, 448. There were 243 doses administered with zone of residence pending.www.weyburnreview.com