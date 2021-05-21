May 21 COVID-19 update: Two deaths, 10,347 more doses, 173 new cases, 189 recoveries

More than seven in 10 adults in the UK have had their first Covid-19 vaccine, the Department of Health and Social Care has said.Around 57.8 million vaccines have been administered. Of those, 36.9 million people have been given their their first dose - or 70.2 per cent of the adult population, while almost two-fifths (39.6 per cent) have had both doses."Vaccines are turning the tide against this pandemic and I'm incredibly proud the UK has one of the highest uptake rates in the world, with 90 per cent of people saying that they have had or will have the jab,”...