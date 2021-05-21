Powell’s Impact Wrestling Hit List: Juice Robinson and David Finlay vs. Ace Austin and Madman Fulton for the Impact Tag Titles, Jordynne Grace vs. Rachael Ellering, Petey Williams vs. VSK, Rohit Raju vs. Jake Something, Kiera Hogan vs. Tenille Dashwood
Juice Robinson and David Finlay vs. Ace Austin and Madman Fulton for the Impact Tag Titles (Violent By Design cash in the Call Your Shot trophy): The advertised main event was a highly entertaining tag match that would have made for a fine show closing match. I’d be lying if I said I remembered that Rhino had the Call Your Shot trophy when Violent By Design walked out. I assumed VBD were there for a quick beatdown to set up a future match with Robinson and Finlay. Instead, Rhino and Joe Doering used the trophy to get a match against the weary tag champions and made quick work of them. It was a creative way to get the belts off of Robinson and Finlay without doing any damage to them.prowrestling.net