newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Powell’s Impact Wrestling Hit List: Juice Robinson and David Finlay vs. Ace Austin and Madman Fulton for the Impact Tag Titles, Jordynne Grace vs. Rachael Ellering, Petey Williams vs. VSK, Rohit Raju vs. Jake Something, Kiera Hogan vs. Tenille Dashwood

Prowrestling.net
 3 days ago

Juice Robinson and David Finlay vs. Ace Austin and Madman Fulton for the Impact Tag Titles (Violent By Design cash in the Call Your Shot trophy): The advertised main event was a highly entertaining tag match that would have made for a fine show closing match. I’d be lying if I said I remembered that Rhino had the Call Your Shot trophy when Violent By Design walked out. I assumed VBD were there for a quick beatdown to set up a future match with Robinson and Finlay. Instead, Rhino and Joe Doering used the trophy to get a match against the weary tag champions and made quick work of them. It was a creative way to get the belts off of Robinson and Finlay without doing any damage to them.

prowrestling.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachael Ellering
Person
Petey Williams
Person
Ace Austin
Person
Kiera Hogan
Person
Madman Fulton
Person
Jordynne Grace
Person
Joe Doering
Person
Juice Robinson
Person
Mahabali Shera
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Hits#Knockouts Tag Champions#Bell#Vs Vsk#Wrestlers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
Sports
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
Related
WWEProwrestling.net

4/29 Impact Wrestling TV Results: Moore’s review of Kenny Omega’s in-ring celebration, Josh Alexander vs. Ace Austin for the X Division Championship, Taylor Wilde vs. Kimber Lee, W. Morrissey (f/k/a Big Cass) debuts

Highlights aired from the Impact Wrestling Rebellion PPV which featured Kenny Omega vs. Rich Swann in a title vs. title match as the main event…. The show cut to the locker room bickering and standing in front of Scott D’Amore’s office. D’Amore got out the office and correctly assumed that everyone wants to wrestle Kenny Omega. D’Amore told everyone that they can leave because he’s going to address the state of the championship inside of the ring. Once everyone left, Don Callis walked out of D’Amore’s office and thanked D’Amore for dispersing the mob of wrestlers after Kenny Omega.
WWElastwordonsports.com

Preview: IMPACT Wrestling – Under Siege (5/15/21)

The fallout from Rebellion continues as IMPACT Wrestling presents Under Siege on IMPACT Plus. You can catch all of the action on IMPACT Plus on Saturday, May 15th starting at 8 PM EST. Let’s see what Under Siege has in store. IMPACT Under Siege Card (5/15/21) W. Morrissey vs. Willie...
WWEPosted by
FanSided

Impact Wrestling Results and Review 5/6/2021: El Phantasmo Debuts!

Jake Something picks up a victory over former X Divison Champion Rohit Raju just one week after losing to a returning Chris Bey in the first of six qualifying matches for the Impact World Heavyweight Championship number one contenders match at Under Seige, an Impact+ exclusive event on May 15th.
Combat Sportswrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On Unrest In NJPW

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was reported that there is a lot of unrest behind the scenes in New Japan Pro Wrestling. The unrest mainly comes from the foreign talent as Japan continues their state of emergency. The main source of the issues is foreign...
WWEProwrestling.net

5/15 Impact Wrestling Under Siege results: Chris Sabin vs. Chris Bey vs. Sami Callihan vs. Matt Cardona vs. Trey Miguel vs. Moose in a six-way to become No. 1 contender to the Impact World Championship, Kenny Omega, Doc Gallows, and Karl Anderson vs. Eddie Edwards, Juice Robinson, and David Finlay

1. Brian Myers beat Black Taurus. 2. Taylor Wilde and Tenille Dashwood beat Kimber Lee and Susan. 3. Ace Austin & Madman Fulton defeated TJP & Petey Williams, Larry D & Acey Romero, and Rohit Raju & Mahabali Shera to become No. 1 contenders to the Impact Tag Titles. 4....
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

4/25 IMPACT WRESTLING REBELLION PPV REPORT: Swann vs. Omega, Purrazzo vs. Dashwood, Austin vs. TJP vs. Alexander, Finlay & Robinson vs. Anderson & Gallows

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Commentators: Matt Striker, D-Lo Brown, Mauro Ranallo. -Rebellion intro video with clips of the Impact stars. And Kenny Omega. -Don Callis (holding the AEW belt) and Kenny Omega entered the building together, then Rich Swann was seen walking backstage holding...
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Kiera Hogan Says You Don't Need To Go To WWE To 'Make It Big'; Discusses Growing Up A Knockouts Fan

Kiera Hogan says you don't need to go to WWE to make it big anymore. Kiera Hogan is one of the cornerstone players of the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts division in 2021. Having captured the IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championship alongside Tasha Steelz, Hogan has shown that she has all the makings of a superstar and has been able to accomplish a lot outside of the confines of the conglomerate that is WWE.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Knockouts Tag Team Titles Change Hands At IMPACT Under Siege

Fire ‘N Flava once again reign atop the Knockouts tag team division. After being inactive for seven and a half years, the Knockouts Tag Team Titles were reinstated at Hard To Kill 2021. Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan emerged victorious from the tournament to crown new champions, defeating Havok and Nevaeh in the finals. They would hold the belts for three months before dropping them to Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering at Rebellion.
WWEwrestlingnewsworld.com

Impact Wrestling Results and Recap 5.6.21

Last night’s edition of IMPACT continued to build towards Under Siege on May 15th on IMPACT Plus and PPV. If you missed any of last night’s action then you’ve just entered the recap zone. Here are the full results:. Chris Sabin defeated Rhino:. This match kicked off the night and...
WWEBleacher Report

Impact Under Siege 2021 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

Impact Wrestling was Under Siege Saturday night with its latest live event special, headlined by a massive six-way No. 1 contender's battle to determine the next challenger to Kenny Omega's Impact world title. The AEW star was not without competition as he teamed with The Good Brothers to battle Eddie...
WWEwrestlingnewsworld.com

Impact Wrestling Under Siege Live Coverage and Results 5.15.21

Winners and #1 Contenders: Ace Austin and Madman Fulton via Sidewalk Slam and Top Rope Splash Combo. Winner and STILL KNOCKOUTS CHAMPION Deonna Purrazzo via Fujiwara Armbar. Winner and STILL X-DIVISION CHAMPION Josh Alexander via Ankle Lock. Winners: Taylor Wilde and Tenille Dashwood via German Suplex. Winner: W. Morrissey via...
WWE411mania.com

Impact News: Sami Callihan Comes to Moose’s Aid Against Elite, Rachael Ellering vs. Jordynne Grace Clip

– Moose found himself confronted by Kenny Omega and his allies on tonight’s Impact Wrestling, only to have Sami Callihan come to his aid. Tonight’s show saw Moose cutting a promo after he earned a title shot against Omega at Impact Under Siege. Omega, Don Callis, and the Good Brothers came out, and things nearly turned into an attack on Moose when Callihan appeared and helped Moose run the Elite off. You can see that clip below:
WWEwrestlingnewsworld.com

Predictions For Impact Wrestling's Under Siege

Following the events of the historic Rebellion pay per view in April, the landscape in Impact Wrestling has changed just a little bit and as such the road to Slammiversary is beginning to shape up with the first stop being the newest Impact Plus Special, Under Siege. Airing on May...
WWEcultaholic.com

Chris Jericho On WWE's Declining Ratings: "That's Completely On You Guys!"

Chris Jericho has said WWE's failure to create new stars is the reason for the company's declining ratings during a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio. Le Champion was discussing talent All Elite Wrestling has elevated since the company was founded and he turned his attention to WWE during the chat.