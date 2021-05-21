newsbreak-logo
Michigan State

How Long Would it Take to Ride Around Lake Michigan on a Bicycle?

By Bobby Guy
95.3 WBCKFM
95.3 WBCKFM
 2 days ago
Chicago cyclist Phil Fox is betting he can make the 940 mile trip around Lake Michigan in 72 hours on pedal power alone. His epic journey will be a world record. Ah, summertime on the big lake. Chicagoans love to spend time at their houses in Michigan beach towns, and Michiganders love to head up north for the weekend. Phil Fox has plans to make the trip around all of Lake Michigan all at once. An ultracyclist who has competed in several 1,000 mile races has mapped out a 940 mile route that will circumnavigate the third largest of the Great Lakes.

