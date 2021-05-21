Iowans Urged to Be Cautious With Fire in Drought Conditions

(Undated) — Even with all of the rain lately, the new map from the U-S Drought Monitor shows large sections of northern and central Iowa remain in moderate to severe drought while big swaths are abnormally dry. Maureen Brooks, wildfire prevention program manager with the U-S-D-A Forest Service, says Iowans who will be going camping soon need to take particular care if they plan to light a campfire. Brooks says to be sure to keep your fire small and never leave it unattended. Farmers and landowners who might be doing prescribed or controlled burns on their acreages need to heed any local burn bans or restrictions. Even those who are cutting grass or brush need to be especially watchful for potential fires. When the vegetation is this dry for months on end, Brooks says everyone needs to be vigilant for potential fire starters.