Active cases in the Central West zone have risen slightly, with 3 new cases and 1 recovery being reported today, putting the active case total up to 25. There were 129 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the province today,. There were also 269 recoveries. For the second day in a row, active cases dropped by more than 100, this time down to 1,825. There are 142 people hospitalized due to the virus. Of those 27 are in intensive care. The seven-day average of daily new cases is 187, the lowest since March 26.