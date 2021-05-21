Entitled People and Their Excruciating Behavior

Everyone loves to be rewarded. Be it emotionally or monetarily, smiles appear, egos are lifted and a good feeling consumes the body. Recognition is a valued emotion as it lifts the spirit. A feeling of positivity energizes one to show more benevolence, work harder and stay dedicated so the feeling can be relived over and over. Additionally, it encourages one to pass on the feeling, thereby coaxing others to perform positive actions. It’s with this in mind I give everyone time off for good behavior—a reward. I can do this because after you absorb the information in this week’s tip, you’ll strive to capture wildlife subjects that demonstrate good behavior. This, in turn, will bestow you compliments for your images, which in turn will warm your insides. Let’s start a mass movement of altruism and compassion and share the information in this week’s tip. It’s the time-off-for-good-behavior domino effect!