Rachel Dolezal’s Copyright Follies: Sues CBS For Copyright Infringement In Case That Won’t End Well

This post was written by Dave Davis, research analyst at Copyright Clearance Center. On April 15th, Hollywood writer and director Kevin Smith announced that he was putting an unreleased film of his, “Killroy was Here” up for sale via NFT (i.e. ‘Non-Fungible Token’). He’s auctioning this work off ‘lock, stock and barrel’ – that is, all the digital files of which the film is comprised, and without retaining any copies or backups. He’s certainly aware of what he is doing – “What you get is the whole movie, with the hard-drive files, in the real world. The completed ‘Killroy’ movie is the NFT. You’re a distributor, my friend. Or you can wheel and deal. They can take it to Netflix. Or someone can buy it and just put it on their shelf and never show it again. That’s a possibility.” (Emphasis added.) However: Unless I am reading the redoubtable Mr. Smith wrong, nowhere has he said that he is transferring his copyright in this film as part of this deal. And that means that the “wheeling and dealing” is with the film as is – no material changes, no sequels. That is, it really IS the “whole movie,” but only the movie …