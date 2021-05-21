newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hadley, MA

Hadley to remain in state’s mosquito control program

Daily Hampshire Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHADLEY — Many local communities are opting out of the state’s mosquito spraying program, but Hadley will remain part of it, at least for this summer. Already a member of the Pioneer Valley Mosquito Control Network, for which it has paid $5,000 annually since 2018, the Select Board voted 3-2 to stay in the program, despite getting a unanimous recommendation from the Board of Health, and the urging of several residents during public feedback, to opt out.

www.gazettenet.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hadley, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mosquito Control#Weather#Management Control#Disease Control#Health Officials#The Select Board#The Board Of Health#Town Meeting#Bristol Lane#West Nile Virus#Eee#Bug Larvae#Precautions#Public Feedback#Wildlife#Minimal Impacts#Toxic Pesticides#Outbreaks#Drinking Water#Alternative Methods
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Massachusetts StatePosted by
MassLive.com

Active COVID infections decline to 13,827 as Massachusetts announces date for end of pandemic restrictions, state of emergency

Active COVID cases continued to decline in Massachusetts on Monday as the state unveiled an expedited timeline for reopening, according to the latest Department of Public Health data. Officials reported that there are now 13,827 active infections. State health officials also confirmed another 281 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. That’s...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
MassLive.com

Don’t get rid of your masks yet; Here is a list of places and situations that will still require face coverings after Memorial Day in Massachusetts

As the state nears its goal of vaccinating 4.1 million residents by early June, Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday announced an expedited timeline for when the state’s remaining COVID restrictions will lift. On May 29, more than two months ahead of schedule, all COVID restrictions and capacity limits will be...
Massachusetts Statewamc.org

Massachusetts Will End All COVID-19 Restrictions May 29th, Change Mask Rules

In a sharp acceleration of the timetable for fully reopening Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker announced today that all COVID-19-era business restrictions will end on May 29th. Also on that day, the mask mandate will be lifted and replaced with one that follows current CDC guidelines. Whether all municipalities in the state will go along, or choose to keep some restrictions in place a bit longer, remains to be seen.
Hadley, MAamherstbulletin.com

N. Hadley Village Hall sold

HADLEY — Hadley couples who independently own the North Hadley Sugar Shack and Bramucci Construction are joining together to buy the historic North Hadley Village Hall from the town. After a Hampshire Superior Court judge denied a preliminary injunction filed by local contractor Peter Heronemus aimed at preventing the sale...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Seacoast Current

Mass. to Lift COVID-19 Restrictions May 29

With the state on track to vaccinate at least 4.1 million residents by the first week of June, Massachusetts leaders are lifting virtually all COVID-19 restrictions just in time for Memorial Day weekend. On Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito announced that their face covering order will...
Hadley, MADaily Hampshire Gazette

Hadley Select Board creates new vaccine policy

HADLEY — Worry that residents and employees who don’t get a COVID-19 vaccine, or other similar vaccinations, will not be allowed inside municipal buildings or onto town-owned spaces prompted the Select Board to create a policy to safeguard public access. In a 4-1 vote Wednesday, with board member Jane Nevinsmith...
Hadley, MAamherstbulletin.com

Hadley officials ponder new levee for flood-risk protection

HADLEY — Before a decision is made to pursue construction of a 1.4-mile-long levee system on Bay Road to protect the town center against 100-year floods from the Connecticut River, engineering consultants anticipate giving town officials more information about the project and the condition of the existing flood control system.
Hadley, MAamherstbulletin.com

Fate of Russell School holds up proposal to create Hadley historic district

HADLEY — A proposal to create a small local historic district encompassing town and nonresidential buildings in Hadley center will not move forward until decisions are made on the future of the Russell School building. Even though Select Board members appeared supportive of the Historical Commission’s idea of establishing a...