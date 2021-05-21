Hadley to remain in state’s mosquito control program

HADLEY — Many local communities are opting out of the state’s mosquito spraying program, but Hadley will remain part of it, at least for this summer. Already a member of the Pioneer Valley Mosquito Control Network, for which it has paid $5,000 annually since 2018, the Select Board voted 3-2 to stay in the program, despite getting a unanimous recommendation from the Board of Health, and the urging of several residents during public feedback, to opt out.