Diablo Immortal: Maybe Somewhat Worth the Wait
One of Blizzard’s newest mobile titles is nearing official release. Blizzard originally announced Diablo Immortal back in 2018. The game has been in development ever since. There have been two alphas since that announcement. One was in December 2020 and the most recent closed alpha began in April. There is no date for the official release yet, just that it will be dropped later this year. Blizzard has hinted that their plan is to drop Diablo Immortal before Diablo IV.www.hardcoredroid.com