Diablo Immortal: Maybe Somewhat Worth the Wait

When I first got into VR, I had a list of game types I’d like to see in VR. An MMORPG, like the upcoming Zenith. An open world RPG like the VR port of Skyrim. A rail shooter, which I recently got in Zombieland: Headshot Fever. A flight simulator like Star Wars: Squadrons. And finally, a tabletop simulator. Whether a proper VR adaptation of an existing board game, or a VR port of the actual Tabletop Simulator. Now within each genre, I had expectations of course. But when it came to board games, I’d never even hoped for something like Demeo. Demeo channels classic Warhammer: Quest, with a classic Dungeons & Dragons aesthetic. What really sets it apart is the incredible high quality of well, everything.