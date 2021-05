OBJECTIVE: To assess the efficacy and safety of Curcuma longa Extract and curcumin supplements on osteoarthritis (OA). METHODS: The databases such as Pubmed and Cochrane Library were searched to collect the article about Curcuma longa Extract and curcumin in the treatment of OA. Then, randomized controlled trials (RCTs) were selected and their data was extracted. Finally, the RevMan5.3 was utilized for risk of bias assessment and meta-analysis, the STATA15.0 were utilized for publication bias assessment, and GRADE tool were used for the evidence quality assessment of primary outcomes.