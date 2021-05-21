'Cruise' Review: West End Reopens Exultantly With Jack Holden's High-Energy, Impressive Solo Debut

Disney’s Jungle Cruise is coming to theaters on July 30, 2021. It also will be arriving on Disney+ for those who choose to purchase Premiere Access. The news comes from Jungle Cruise star Dwayne Johnson who posted on Instagram this morning. In the video, he shared the new option to watch the movie from home. He also shared about seeing Pirates of the Caribbean ago and how it inspired him. Johnson now is living out the dream from back then in this new movie that he costars in with Emily Blunt.