newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Prince Harry Details the Night That Meghan Markle Considered Taking Her Own Life

By Jacklyn Krol
Posted by 
Q92
Q92
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Prince Harry spoke about the night that his wife, Meghan Markle considered taking her own life. On Friday (May 21), the Duke of Sussex spoke about the terrifying moment on his and Oprah Winfrey's new Apple TV+ series, The Me You Can’t See. Markle first revealed that she was struggling with suicidal thoughts during their explosive sit-down interview with Winfrey in March. Markle said that she was struggling with royal life and the constant media scrutiny.

kqvt.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Q92

Q92

Victoria, TX
541
Followers
1K+
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

Q92 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kqvt.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Royal Albert Hall#British Royal Family#Uk#Apple Tv#Duke Of Sussex#Husband#Baby Archie#Royal Life#Thought#Suicidal Thoughts#Charity#March#Pills#Alcohol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Meghan Markle's necklace at Vax Live had a special meaning

The former Meghan Markle made her first television appearance since her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, wore a necklace that had a special connection to her speech about female empowerment. The duchesses, who is pregnant with her second child, a daughter, appeared in a pre-taped video...
Homelessromper.com

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Celebrated Mother's Day With A Generous Gesture

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to celebrate more than just their own mothers this Mother’s Day. The pair marked the holiday by making a generous donation to Harvest Home, a non-profit dedicated to helping unhoused pregnant people. Both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex credited the organization with uplifting expectant mothers in ways that benefit them and their families “for generations.”
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Ellen DeGeneres' home cost 3x Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's

The Ellen Show host Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi have become known for their savvy real estate investments, and they have a gorgeous Balinese-style Montecito home which they have shown off via social media. Their vast residence is reported to be worth £35.2 million, which is three times...
WorldElite Daily

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's 'Vax Live' Speeches Stole The Show

On Saturday, May 8, countless viewers tuned in to watch Global Citizen's Vax Live concert. The purpose of the event was to stress the importance of global vaccine equity, as well as encourage people to get their vaccinations as soon as they’re able to. To raise awareness about the issues at hand, celebrities like Chrissy Teigen, Jimmy Kimmel, and Ben Affleck made appearances throughout the night. While fans of the royal family knew Prince Harry was going to deliver a speech, they were surprised to see Meghan Markle in attendance, albeit virtually. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's speeches at the Vax Live concert had everyone talking.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

British Monarchy In Crisis, Family Blame Prince Harry And Meghan Markle, Per Report

Is the rift within the royal family all Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s fault? That’s the story one tabloid is pushing. Gossip Cop looks into the rumor. According to a recent edition of the National Enquirer, Prince Harry is to blame for the rift between him and Meghan Markle and the rest of the royal family. The tabloid explains that Markle was ill-prepared to join the royal family, and it’s Prince Harry’s fault. Furthermore, the magazine claims that Markle is “demanding an apology from the royals before she’ll return to the UK.” An insider tells the tabloid, “Many think Meghan turned into a monster as she drank in the power and status of royalty.”
HealthFox News

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ask for donations to fund vaccine drive on son Archie’s second birthday

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are taking the opportunity on Archie’s second birthday to push a vaccine drive across the globe. A message posted to the Archewell website for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s foundation encouraged visitors to "join us in advocating for vaccine equity" especially in impoverished countries where "distribution has effectively yet to start."
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Sarah Ferguson Thinks Meghan Markle Can Do No Wrong

British royal family news reveals that Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York are like two peas in a royal pod. They are both commoners who married a UK prince who disgraced the family. As such they have taken plenty of heat but keep right on chugging along, shame is damned, regularly inserting themselves into the limelight—plucky ladies full of cheek if nothing else.
EntertainmentPosted by
Daily Mail

'Why bother posting this at all?' Royal fans bemoan not seeing Archie's face AGAIN as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share a new photo of their son's back for his second birthday

Royal fans have expressed their annoyance over not seeing Archie's face again after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry released a new picture of their son to celebrate his second birthday. The image, released on their Archewell site this evening, shows the Duke, 36, and Duchess of Sussex's firstborn holding balloons...
Celebrities1063thegroove.com

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Little Girl May Reunite Royals?

While it’s hard to imagine the feuding royals burying the hatchet anytime soon, royal expert Nick Bullen tells Us he believes that the little girl Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting this summer will do the trick. Others appear to be literally betting on it. After the death of...
Celebritiespurewow.com

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Just Released a New Photo of Archie on His 2nd Birthday

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just made all our birthday wishes come true by sharing a never-before-seen photo of their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Today, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated Archie’s second birthday on the official Archewell website. The royal couple released a brand-new photo of their son, who is growing up so fast.
CelebritiesPosted by
TheWeek

There's growing speculation that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will name their daughter 'Philippa'

According to people who bet on royal baby names, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's soon-to-be-born daughter might be a "Philippa." The U.K. gambling site Ladbrokes "slashed the betting odds on the name to 3/1" following the death of Harry's grandfather, Prince Philip, last month, People reports, noting that the younger generation of the royal family has a recent history of honoring the patriarch (Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall, Harry's cousins, gave their newborn sons the middle name Philip).
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Meghan Markle Shows Off Her Work-from-Home Style in a Cameo for Prince Harry and Oprah's Docuseries

Meghan Markle is giving a glimpse into her remote working wardrobe. The Duchess of Sussex makes a surprise appearance in the official trailer for Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's upcoming mental health docuseries, The Me You Can't See, for Apple TV+. Toward the end of the video, Meghan joins her husband for a video call wearing a classic white T-shirt tucked into a pair of black trousers—the phrase, Raising the Future, printed across the front in all caps. She wears her hair in her signature loose waves.
CelebritiesPosted by
Q92

Prince Harry Says Life as a Royal Was Like ‘The Truman Show’

Prince Harry compared royal life to The Truman Show. On Thursday (May 13), Harry sat down with Dax Shepard for an episode of the actor's Armchair Expert podcast. During the conversation, the Duke of Sussex spoke candidly about his experience in the royal limelight. Harry described his upbringing as a...