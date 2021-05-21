Dunes Trail closed temporarily
Beginning Monday, May 17, the Sand Dunes Trail on West Beach at Deception Pass State Park has been closed temporarily for repairs and restoration. The ADA trail is no longer accessible to wheelchairs, with tree roots pushing up through the asphalt. During the closure, old asphalt will be removed, with new gravel placed and fresh paving installed. The work is expected to last about 20 days. (This photo was taken May 20 near the West Beach restrooms and meeting facility.)www.anacortestoday.com