newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skagit County, WA

Dunes Trail closed temporarily

anacortestoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeginning Monday, May 17, the Sand Dunes Trail on West Beach at Deception Pass State Park has been closed temporarily for repairs and restoration. The ADA trail is no longer accessible to wheelchairs, with tree roots pushing up through the asphalt. During the closure, old asphalt will be removed, with new gravel placed and fresh paving installed. The work is expected to last about 20 days. (This photo was taken May 20 near the West Beach restrooms and meeting facility.)

www.anacortestoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anacortes, WA
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Anacortes, WA
Lifestyle
County
Skagit County, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sand Dunes#Tree Roots#Dunes Trail#Ada#Pristine Lakes#Rugged Beaches#West Beach#Skagit Valley#Forestland#Wheelchairs#Meeting Facility#Fidalgo Island#Constant Celebration#Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Anacortes, WAanacortestoday.com

Shell on parade: 4th of July 2012

Here’s hoping a Fourth of July parade in Anacortes will happen sooner than later. Good times, with “regulars” including emergency response teams from Shell Puget Sound Refinery. Everyone loves the giant inflatable firefighters. About Photographer Steve Berentson. A fourth generation Skagit County native who was moved kicking and screaming from...
Anacortes, WAanacortestoday.com

Downtown ‘Seahawk’

This osprey, or seahawk, caught my eye the other day. He was perched on a power pole not too far from the street. I watched him for a few minutes, changed positions just in time to see him fly away to one of two nearby towers. Both towers feature large osprey nests. I have been fortunate to see the birds hunting fish in Fidalgo Bay.
Skagit County, WAPosted by
Skagit Valley Herald

Letterbox trail program back for another summer

The Skagit Watershed Letterbox Trail program leads participants on scenic and educational adventures on three trails in Skagit County. The Skagit Conversation Education Alliance (SCEA) and its partners are responsible for the program. SCEA's focus for the past 15 years has been on the protection and improvement of water quality, and community education about it.
Anacortes, WAanacortestoday.com

Fishing Pass Lake: 2013

My notes show that this trip went well for this Pass Lake fisherman, whose stand-up technique brought in at least one catch. A fourth generation Skagit County native who was moved kicking and screaming from this island community in 1960. I finally reclaimed an Anacortes address in 1980, and I have been in constant celebration of my return since that time. Many of us who call Anacortes home love Fidalgo Island for its natural assets: among them are rugged beaches, pristine lakes, thousands of acres of forestland and some awesome views of the Skagit Valley and surrounding islands. Another element of my love affair with this community is its people, both natives and immigrants. They will “star” in many of my journal entries.
Anacortes, WAanacortesnow.com

What’s New for Spring & Summer Dining in Anacortes

Nothing beats spending a few days exploring the area’s gorgeous parks and beaches, hiking, or taking a kayak tour. As daylight lengthens and the weather warms, thoughts of spring or summer getaways pop up like sunny daffodils. A tried-and-true destination, especially if for those who don’t want to board a plane, is Anacortes. Nothing beats spending a few days exploring the area’s gorgeous parks and beaches, hiking, or taking a kayak tour.
EnvironmentPosted by
Skagit Valley Herald

Skagit Views - A cluster of welcome sunshine

Consecutive sunny days? A stretch of balmy weather that hasn’t been experienced in the Skagit Valley since ... therein lies the question. As always, it goes without saying that the submission of pictures by Skagit Valley Herald readers is much appreciated, so please keep those photos coming. In the interest...
Anacortes, WAanacortestoday.com

At play on the bay

Cap Sante is always an interesting place to be, but particularly on Spring and Summer nights when boating activity is heavy. My Wednesday evening visit included opportunity to photograph sailors participating in a race. The skippers likely would have preferred more wind, but for this observe, the weather was perfect!
Anacortes, WAtravelblog.org

Day One of the Bike Ride Anacortes to Marblemount

Sunday was a sun day. What a fantastic day to start our ride in Anacortes Washington to Marblemount Washington. The weather was a little cool this morning as we dipped our rear wheels into the Pacific Ocean at 8 am. We had clear beautiful skies all day long with minimal wind. This is what we call perfect biking weather... God is good! We weaved in and out of roads within Anacortes and Sedro-Wooley. The bike route which is suggested by Adventure Cycling Association tries to avoid traffic and narrow shoulders on the roads. Kevin entered the entire 71 mile route into my Ride with GPS last night and it proved very helpful. Ride with GPS actually called out the directions during the ride and those who are following me on Ride with GPS can leave texts and it will read them to me. Those were so encouraging today. While still in Anacortes we traveled on a bike path with great views of the Northern Cascade Range in the distance and Yacht Storage. I could not believe the size of some of those yachts, I am sure they cost more than home. They were beautiful and had some really funny names painted.
Skagit County, WAPosted by
Skagit Valley Herald

Get to Know: Kevin Jackman

Occupation: Water quality analyst for Skagit County. Education: “I have a bachelor’s in biotechnology and a master’s in biochemistry. I also went to the police academy — I used to be a police officer.”. Family: “I live in La Conner with my lovely wife Shireen, my brother is in Kingston...
Anacortes, WAanacortestoday.com

ATown Big Band: 2013

Horn section, ATown Big Band, Summer of 2013 at Seafarers’ Memorial Park. Part of summer concert series hosted by Port of Anacortes. A fourth generation Skagit County native who was moved kicking and screaming from this island community in 1960. I finally reclaimed an Anacortes address in 1980, and I have been in constant celebration of my return since that time. Many of us who call Anacortes home love Fidalgo Island for its natural assets: among them are rugged beaches, pristine lakes, thousands of acres of forestland and some awesome views of the Skagit Valley and surrounding islands. Another element of my love affair with this community is its people, both natives and immigrants. They will “star” in many of my journal entries.
Anacortes, WASkagit Valley Herald

Guemes Island Ferry will be passenger-only May 14-June 13

Travel between Fidalgo and Guemes islands will get a little more complicated Friday. At 8 a.m. that morning, the vehicle ferry will go out of service and be placed in dry dock at Nichols Brothers Boat Builders in Freeland. It will not return to service until Sunday, June 13. The...
Skagit County, WAPosted by
Skagit Valley Herald

Need for expanded services discussed at East County Forum

Government-nonprofit partnerships and volunteers are critical to providing community services for east Skagit County residents. For that reason, Skagit County Commissioner Lisa Janicki opened the East County Forum held Wednesday with a nod to avid Concrete-area volunteer William “Bill” Pfeifer, who died May 4. “Bill Pfeifer was the volunteer extraordinaire....
Anacortes, WAanacortestoday.com

Turkey vultures: 2018

I can’t tell you how many times I have looked to the sky, initially mistaking a turkey vulture for a bald eagle. I was reminded by a long distance viewing last week at Deception Pass that I had this “up close and personal” experience with a few turkey vultures in 2018. They were perched on a snag on the side of the road above Lake Erie. Yeah, eerie.
Anacortes, WAanacortestoday.com

Looking west over Anacortes

Happy to share yet another aerial photo by Anacortes teen Jaden D’Angelo. This photo, taken from a drone flying over Fidalgo Bay, includes some of the waterfront, downtown Anacortes … and on the horizon, Washington Park, Burrows Island, the tip of Guemes Island and the San Juans. Thanks again, Jaden, for providing a new perspective on our beautiful island community.