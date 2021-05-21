Dunes Trail closed temporarily

Sunday was a sun day. What a fantastic day to start our ride in Anacortes Washington to Marblemount Washington. The weather was a little cool this morning as we dipped our rear wheels into the Pacific Ocean at 8 am. We had clear beautiful skies all day long with minimal wind. This is what we call perfect biking weather... God is good! We weaved in and out of roads within Anacortes and Sedro-Wooley. The bike route which is suggested by Adventure Cycling Association tries to avoid traffic and narrow shoulders on the roads. Kevin entered the entire 71 mile route into my Ride with GPS last night and it proved very helpful. Ride with GPS actually called out the directions during the ride and those who are following me on Ride with GPS can leave texts and it will read them to me. Those were so encouraging today. While still in Anacortes we traveled on a bike path with great views of the Northern Cascade Range in the distance and Yacht Storage. I could not believe the size of some of those yachts, I am sure they cost more than home. They were beautiful and had some really funny names painted.