Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is relied upon to resume on Broadway in 2022. The play, charged as the eighth story in the Harry Potter arrangement, opened in April 2018 at the Lyric Theater. The story starts nineteen years after the occasions of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows and follows the existences of a more seasoned Harry and his child, Albus. He is going to go to Hogwarts. The show got an euphoric reaction from pundits, winning six Tony Awards. Including Best Play, and turning into the most granted play in theater history. The story was less generally welcomed by Harry Potter fans. Who scrutinized its position in the standard because of the reality it was not composed by J. K. Rowling.