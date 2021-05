The new Lidl (pronounced like needle with an L) grocery store, in the Lawrence Shopping Center, will be opening its doors on Wednesday, June 9th....finally. The new store is where the old Acme was. Lawrence residents are thrilled to see this project finished, as they've been without a local grocery store for almost 3 years. I've heard for about a year now that Lidl had signed a lease there, but, progress was slow, until the last few months, but, now, construction has picked up and has been moving along quickly.